Weld County, CO

FIRESTONE, CO
Colorado teen arrested in connection with 14-year-old's death

Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
DENVER, CO
Woman charged after 12-year-old daughter's fentanyl death

FIRESTONE, Colo. — A mother faces charges after her 12-year-old daughter died of a fentanyl overdose in May, Weld County prosecutors said. Mystique Wadena, 30, is charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance, both felonies. According to an arrest affidavit, around 7 p.m....
FIRESTONE, CO
Larimer Co. DA clears Fort Collins officer in fatal shooting

The fatal shooting of an armed man in southeast Fort Collins is deemed justified by the Larimer County DA’s office. Fort Collins police officer Phillip Selgren was trying to arrest the victim’s father on an outstanding felony warrant on September 2, when 18-year-old Michael Cordova intervened with an assault-style gun. The officer says he thought his life was at risk, so he fired two shots at Cordova, killing him at the scene.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Teen arrested, charged in death of 14-year-old Denver boy this summer

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
DENVER, CO
2 teens fatally shot in shootout with resident of home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
NORTHGLENN, CO
Aurora police shoot, kill suspect on RTD bus

What began as a disturbance at a group home led to a suspect boarding a bus and then being shot and killed by police.A 35-year-old man part of a work-release program was shot and killed by Aurora police officers on Sunday night. Investigators say he caused a disturbance, robbed a corner store, ending in a confrontation on an RTD bus that led to the deadly shooting. The suspect's name hasn't been release yet.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, an Arapahoe deputy was responding around 6 p.m. to someone causing problems and violating rules of a work-release program at...
AURORA, CO
Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon's killer arrested, police say

Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
DENVER, CO
How Fentanyl Deaths Have Overwhelmed a Denver-Area Coroner's Office

The ongoing fatal-overdose crisis has been supercharged by fentanyl, which continues to wreak havoc in metro Denver and beyond. But while the tragic consequences for victims' loved ones and challenges for law enforcement agencies have been well documented, the effects on county medical examiners have been widely overlooked. And they are profound, as Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear understands all too well.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
Undercover Fort Collins detective seriously hurt in fight with suspect

An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
2 juvenile trespassing suspects dead following ‘exchange of gunfire’ at a Colorado home

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn Police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
NORTHGLENN, CO
Englewood woman's death ruled a homicide

The Arapahoe County Coroners Office has ruled the death of gunshot victim a homicide. The corner said Patricia Darlene's manner of death was homicide on Friday. Darlene, 68, sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in Englewood on Wednesday. Englewood police arrested the suspect late Wednesday, according to a news...
ENGLEWOOD, CO
Judge denies venue change for Pankey’s second murder trial

A judge has denied a change of venue for the man heading to trial for a second time for the kidnapping and murder of a Greeley girl whose face was on a milk carton in the eighties. Steve Pankey’s first trial ended in a hung jury. His defense attorney in the second trial requested a venue change citing significant media attention for the first trial that she fears could cloud potential jurors. But a judge denied the request saying last time jury selection led to no issues in selecting a fair and impartial jury, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pankey is accused of kidnapping and killed 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews decades ago. For more, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
GREELEY, CO

