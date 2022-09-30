Read full article on original website
A Weld County mother, charged in the overdose death of her daughter, is ordered held on a $100,000. Mystique Wadena is accused of creating an environment where her 12-year-old daughter and another child had access to fentanyl pills. Wadena’s daughter was found unresponsive in their hotel room in Firestone in early May. She died several days later. Wadena faces a charge of child abuse resulting in death.
Denver police made an arrest Friday night in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was found in the city’s Marston neighborhood in August. Authorities revealed that the suspect in custody is a 17-year-old Colorado boy during a press conference Saturday night. The suspect’s identity will not...
A 22-year-old was sentenced to more than 40 years in prison for shooting a veteran during a home invasion.
A student died at a Colorado State University residence hall and police are investigating the circumstances of their death, the university said.
FIRESTONE, Colo. — A mother faces charges after her 12-year-old daughter died of a fentanyl overdose in May, Weld County prosecutors said. Mystique Wadena, 30, is charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance, both felonies. According to an arrest affidavit, around 7 p.m....
A mother has been charged in connection to her 12-year-old daughter’s fentanyl-related death.
The fatal shooting of an armed man in southeast Fort Collins is deemed justified by the Larimer County DA’s office. Fort Collins police officer Phillip Selgren was trying to arrest the victim’s father on an outstanding felony warrant on September 2, when 18-year-old Michael Cordova intervened with an assault-style gun. The officer says he thought his life was at risk, so he fired two shots at Cordova, killing him at the scene.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night in Southwest Denver and accused of murder in the death of 14-year-old Josiaz “JoJo” Aragon. Denver police said the teen, who’s name hasn’t been released because of his age, has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence and possession of a handgun by a juvenile.
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (AP) — Two teen boys were fatally shot in a shootout with a resident of a home in suburban Denver after they are suspected of trespassing into the backyard, police said Monday. The teens, whose names and ages were not released, were shot in Northglenn on Sunday...
What began as a disturbance at a group home led to a suspect boarding a bus and then being shot and killed by police.A 35-year-old man part of a work-release program was shot and killed by Aurora police officers on Sunday night. Investigators say he caused a disturbance, robbed a corner store, ending in a confrontation on an RTD bus that led to the deadly shooting. The suspect's name hasn't been release yet.According to the Aurora Police Department press release, an Arapahoe deputy was responding around 6 p.m. to someone causing problems and violating rules of a work-release program at...
AURORA | An Aurora man has been arrested and accused of multiple counts of child sexual assault — part of a pattern of abuse that may have continued for a decade or more, according to an announcement Friday by police. Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro, 64, was arrested Sept. 21, nearly a...
Eight weeks after 14-year-old Josiaz "Jojo" Aragon was killed outside Denver's Southwest Rec Center, his family finally has answers.Denver police say community tips led them to Jojo's suspected killer a 17-year-old boy he went to school with last year."Throughout the summer it appears the two were having conversations back and forth about the sale of a firearm," says Denver Police Major Crimes Division Commander, Matt Clark.Police can't say which boy was selling and which was buying the gun. On Aug. 8, both boys came to the Southwest Rec Center to exchange that gun, but only one walked away."During that transaction,...
The ongoing fatal-overdose crisis has been supercharged by fentanyl, which continues to wreak havoc in metro Denver and beyond. But while the tragic consequences for victims' loved ones and challenges for law enforcement agencies have been well documented, the effects on county medical examiners have been widely overlooked. And they are profound, as Arapahoe County Coroner Dr. Kelly Lear understands all too well.
When Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon was two years old, he could do a one-handed pushup. His friends said he's the one who would cheer them up when they were down. It was that zest for life which shocked his friends and family when they found out that the the 14 year old had been brutally murdered on a suburban baseball field.
An undercover Fort Collins police detective was seriously hurt in a fight with a suspect. Detectives were working in plain clothes at North Boise Avenue and East 8th Street in Loveland Thursday night, when an acquaintance of the suspect who was the target of police’s investigation, struck one of the deputies. The detecctive was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The man was initially detained and released pending further investigation.
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KKTV) - Two juvenile suspects are dead following an incident at a Colorado home Sunday afternoon. Northglenn Police say officers were called to the 11600 block of Pearl St. on Sunday at about 2 in the afternoon on the report of a trespass along with felony menacing. The neighborhood is south of 120th Avenue off Washington Street. When officers arrived at the property, they found two juveniles who had been shot. Both juveniles were taken to the hospital, but later passed.
The Arapahoe County Coroners Office has ruled the death of gunshot victim a homicide. The corner said Patricia Darlene's manner of death was homicide on Friday. Darlene, 68, sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead in Englewood on Wednesday. Englewood police arrested the suspect late Wednesday, according to a news...
DENVER — Denver police have arrested a teenage suspect in connection with the killing of a 14-year-old boy. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said in a release Saturday that a 17-year-old boy is accused of killing Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon in August. The suspect is being held for investigation of...
A judge has denied a change of venue for the man heading to trial for a second time for the kidnapping and murder of a Greeley girl whose face was on a milk carton in the eighties. Steve Pankey’s first trial ended in a hung jury. His defense attorney in the second trial requested a venue change citing significant media attention for the first trial that she fears could cloud potential jurors. But a judge denied the request saying last time jury selection led to no issues in selecting a fair and impartial jury, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. Pankey is accused of kidnapping and killed 12-year-old Jonelle Matthews decades ago. For more, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
The victim of Thursday's hit-and-run in Wheat Ridge, Carmen Cennamo, 55, died Saturday morning, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. On Thursday at 8:51 p.m., Cennamo fell into the street and was hit by a vehicle on West 41st Avenue at Kipling Street, according to police. His cause of...
