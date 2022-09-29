Think about all the things you wish you had in your home, and there's a good chance this house for sale at Glade Park has them. Considering the fact that this beautiful home is over 5,000 square feet, you might expect it to have something like 10 bedrooms and 10 baths, but that's not the case. With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, you have to know there's a whole lot more to this home than just being a great place to sleep and take a shower.

GLADE PARK, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO