6 Georgia high schools participating in pilot program that preps students for construction jobs
ATLANTA — Georgia high schools are currently tackling the construction workforce shortage with a new pilot program available to students. The Heavy Equipment Operator (H.E.O.) Simulator Program gives students hands-on industry training to prepare for careers in horizontal construction. The Georgia General Assembly funded the program in partnership with...
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
Parallel paths for Tuberville, Walker Senate bids
ATLANTA — Georgia voters will decide in five weeks whether to put a former football star in the U.S. Senate. First-time candidates can and do parlay their careers in football into careers in the U.S. Senate. Just ask folks in the state of Alabama. When Herschel Walker seeks votes...
Georgia elections | Candidates for governor
ATLANTA — When voters head to the polls for Georgia's general election they'll have a chance to shape the future of the state. This election season, each vote holds more weight as certain races have the potential to flip the balance of power in Congress or flip the political makeup of Georgia. At the top of the ballot will be the candidates vying to become the state's next governor.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
Atlanta's National Center for Civil and Human Rights to break ground on massive expansion
ATLANTA — In less than two weeks, The National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Downtown Atlanta will break ground for a massive expansion. Director of Education Nicole A. Moore said the current center is just a start. But soon, the massive renovation will add 10,000 square feet and two new wings to the current building. There will be a new east wing with classrooms and event space.
Personalities, priorities separate candidates to lead Georgia schools
Two candidates, Republican incumbent Richard Woods and Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy, compete to be Georgia's state school superintendent.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
Georgia National Fair 2022: Everything you need to know
MACON, Ga. — It's almost that time again: the Georgia National Fair is back starting on Thursday!. From deep-fried burgers to the Agrilift, we have everything you need to know to enjoy the fair's 33rd edition this October. This year, there are a few changes. First up is parking.
Enjoy Spectacular Fall Colors at These 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks
Three Georgia state parks ranked consensus favorites by well-known national travel sources also are top spots in the state to see the changing colors of fall foliage. Hikers can enjoy the falls at Cloudland State Park, while the rim trails provide colorful canyon overlooks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
Albany Herald
Georgia housing stock fails to keep pace with demand
ATLANTA — Georgia’s housing supply — especially affordable housing — is far too low to meet the demand, a group of housing experts told state lawmakers last week. A House study committee began a series of hearings Wednesday to discuss the problems facing Georgia’s housing market, where affordable homes are often tough to come by.
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
Georgia court stalls medical cannabis production, again
ATLANTA — The state’s medical cannabis production program is stalled again after a court action suspended the state-issued grow licenses to two companies. It means that while medical marijuana is legal in Georgia – it’s still illegal to buy it because nobody is producing it in-state.
Red and Black
Leaked Gov. Kemp audio raises concerns about future of contraceptive access
On Sept. 10, Gov. Brian Kemp attended a Georgia-Samford tailgate hosted by the University of Georgia College Republicans where he was recorded speaking about the logistics of potentially banning Plan B, an emergency contraceptive pill, in the state of Georgia. The audio was leaked on Twitter five days later, resulting...
3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you love seafood and you also happen to live in Georgia then keep on reading to to learn about three amazing seafood spots that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for only using fresh and high-quality ingredients for their food. On top of that, all of these amazing seafood spots also have excellent online reviews, so there is really no reason why you should not pay them a visit, especially if you happen to live close by.
Gov. Kemp extends gas tax suspension | What this means
GEORGIA, USA — Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the gas tax suspension once again. This time, the extension comes following the aftermath of Hurricane Ian in Florida and South Carolina. Kemp's office said the southeast could experience supply chain issues and even higher demand for gas with recovery efforts...
WRDW-TV
Poll shows Georgia voters are divided over 2 key races
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new poll shows Georgians are divided over two key races. With the midterm elections less than six weeks away, key races in Georgia are starting to heat up. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams made stops in Sandy Springs and Duluth on Sunday, rallying her supporters and promising to expand Medicaid, make college affordable and protect a woman’s right to choose.
MotorAuthority
Rivian loses Georgia tax breaks for second plant
Rivian has lost some tax breaks associated with a $5 billion vehicle plant the company plans to build in Georgia, east of Atlanta. The key issue deals with property taxes connected with the land on which the plant would be built. Under the current deal, Rivian would lease the land from the state, and as a result avoid paying regular property taxes.
wabe.org
Georgia escapes worst impacts of Hurricane Ian
This coverage is made possible through a partnership with WABE and Grist, a nonprofit, independent media organization dedicated to telling stories of climate solutions and a just future. Coastal Georgia breathed a sigh of relief Friday as it became clear the state would escape the worst impacts of Hurricane Ian.
The Best Neighborhoods In Atlanta To Buy A Home
Atlanta is one of the most desirable cities in the U.S. to live in. Learn about some of the best neighborhoods in Atlanta, as well as the median house price.
