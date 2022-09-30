ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, KS

KMBC.com

Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
LEAWOOD, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate homicide Saturday on Gladstone Boulevard

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Just before 8:30p.m., police said that officers were called to the area on a report of a stabbing. Authorities said arriving officers found one person suffering from apparent trauma. The victim died at the scene.
News Break
KMBC.com

Independence police investigating deadly shooting

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night. Officers say they went the area of Redwood Ave. and 39th St. at around 9:30 p.m. after hearing reports of a shooting. They found the man shot to death in an apartment. Police...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
KMBC.com

UPS switches Kansas City trucks to natural gas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A national business takes steps locally to cut its pollution in Kansas City. Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids recently toured the Lenexa facility, which is the largest in the metro area. Every morning for the last 10 years, April Nelson has started her day by filling...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol Report for Sept. 30, 2022

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are at the midway point of the high school football season and teams that need to make a run are running out of time. Our game of the week featured a matchup of the heavyweights in Class 6A – Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe North.
OLATHE, KS

