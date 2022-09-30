Read full article on original website
Lawrence, Kansas police shoot, kill person while investigating 'criminal damage' call
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is stepping in to learn what happened leading up to a shooting involving police in Lawrence, Kansas, over the weekend. According to the Lawrence, Kansas Police Department, officers were called to a home at 1715 East 21st Terrace around 5:30 p.m. to investigate reports of "criminal damage."
Suspicious death investigation underway after fire in Jackson County
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead after a fire Saturday in the 2000 block of North Blue Mills Road. Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said in a tweet that the victim was found dead inside a home after fire crews put out the fire.
Police identify woman killed near 44th and Monroe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for tips to help investigate a Sunday night homicide that left one woman dead. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Monroe Avenue to investigate a shooting around 11:15 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, police found...
Child shot in Kansas City triple shooting has died, identified as 2-month-old
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says a baby girl has died nearly a week after she was critically injured in a triple shooting. Police were called to the area near East 26th Street and Hardesty Avenue at about 1:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, and while officers were on the way, the call was updated to a shooting.
Sheriff's office says suspect who shot an Excelsior Springs officer has died, suspect identified
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff's Office said the man suspected of shooting at two Excelsior Springs police officers Saturday night has died from his injuries. Investigators said the Excelsior Springs officers spotted a suspect they knew to have a warrant for assault on a law enforcement...
Seventeen year old girl helps put tourniquet on Excelsior Springs Police Officer after shooting
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Clay County Deputies spent hours at the scene talking to witnesses after an officer involved shooting Saturday night in Excelsior Springs. One of the witnesses, 17-year-old Ava Donegan, put a tourniquet on the Excelsior Springs Police Officer who had been shot in the shoulder and wrist.
Center High School teacher placed on leave for alleged inappropriate text messages with a student
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Related video: Blue Springs momsues Facebook. A Kansas City-area high school teacher is on leave, and police and social services are investigating after allegations surfaced regarding inappropriate communication with a student. The Center School District notified parents Friday that a Center High School teacher has...
Man, dog die in mobile home fire Friday in rural Johnson County, Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 65-year-old man died in a mobile home fire in rural Johnson County, Missouri, Friday afternoon. Authorities said the fire in the 900 block of Northwest 445 Road was reported at 1:03 p.m. Neighbors told firefighters that Richard Coffman, 65, had gone back into the...
FBI looking for suspects after bank robbery in Leawood, Kansas
LEAWOOD, Kan. — The FBI in Kansas City is looking for two suspects after a bank robbery Monday afternoon in Leawood, Kansas. The Oct. 3 incident happened just around 12:15 p.m. The Kansas City FBI office is investigating the robbery at BMO Harris Bank on 8840 State Line Road.
KC man pleased teen daughter knew how to help wounded Excelsior Springs officer with tourniquet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old Oak Park senior is being called a hero after she helped an injured Excelsior Springs police officer by applying a tourniquet this weekend. "I still think that that she's very impressive," said Devin Donegan, of University Health clinical care. His daughter, Ava, jumped...
Kansas City police investigate homicide Saturday on Gladstone Boulevard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a homicide Saturday night in the 500 block of Gladstone Boulevard. Just before 8:30p.m., police said that officers were called to the area on a report of a stabbing. Authorities said arriving officers found one person suffering from apparent trauma. The victim died at the scene.
Police close westbound I-670 near Grand Ave. after disturbance on the roadway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation says drivers on I-670 need to seek alternate routes Monday afternoon. Police have shut down a portion of westbound I-670 near Grand Ave in Kansas City, Missouri. KCPD and MoDOT did not give a time frame of when the highway...
Independence police investigating deadly shooting
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday night. Officers say they went the area of Redwood Ave. and 39th St. at around 9:30 p.m. after hearing reports of a shooting. They found the man shot to death in an apartment. Police...
Shawnee Tribe pushing for more input, direction at Shawnee Indian Mission site
FAIRWAY, Kan. — Members of the Shawnee Tribe gathered Friday at the Shawnee Indian Mission at 3403 W. 53rd Street, asking the state of Kansas to allow the tribe to have more input and direction at thenational historic landmark. Shawnee Tribe Chief Ben Barnes welcomed a group of more...
Motorcyclist dies in crash with Independence school bus, police say
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday afternoon with an Independence school bus, police said. The wreck was reported at about 3:35 p.m. near Sterling Avenue and 27th Street. Police said a motorcycle heading south hit an Independence School District bus that was making a...
KCPD reports double homicide after suspicious Oak Street apartment fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police have reported an early morning double homicide in the 4100 block of Oak street. Just before 5 a.m., officers were called to meet KCFD at the scene of an apartment fire. After entering the apartment to extinguish the fire, KCFD located two victims inside...
KCK Fire Department work quickly to contain two-alarm fire at a vacant warehouse
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is still dealing with the aftermath of a two-alarm fire from early Monday morning. Several roads between 5th and 7th street were closed for hours due to the blaze. There's no timeline on when one closed lane between 6th and 7th street may reopen.
UPS switches Kansas City trucks to natural gas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A national business takes steps locally to cut its pollution in Kansas City. Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids recently toured the Lenexa facility, which is the largest in the metro area. Every morning for the last 10 years, April Nelson has started her day by filling...
2 South American students and researchers identified as homicide victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two South American students and researchers have been identified as homicide victims at the site of a Kansas City fire early. Camila Behrensen, 24, from Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Pablo Guzman Palma, 25, from Santiago, Chile, died in an apartment near 41st and Oak streets in Kansas City.
Watch KMBC's Friday Football Patrol Report for Sept. 30, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We are at the midway point of the high school football season and teams that need to make a run are running out of time. Our game of the week featured a matchup of the heavyweights in Class 6A – Gardner-Edgerton at Olathe North.
