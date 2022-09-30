Read full article on original website
Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative Kicks Off
The City of Brundidge hosted the Pike County Kick0off Event for the Central Alabama Neighborhood Health Initiative on Saturday on the grounds of the historic Bass House. Ayanna J. Sterling, program manager, Health Literacy, Southeast Alabama AHEC, said, by all accounts, the kick0ff event was a great success in the number of agencies that participated, the attendance and the interest shown.
Pet Food Drive Oct. 8 at Piggly Wiggly 231
The Pike County 4-H Community Club and Piggly Wiggly 231 are teaming up to help rescue animals with a pet food drive. The Pike County 4-H Community Club Pet Food Drive is set for October 8, from 8 a.m. until noon-12 at the Piggly Wiggly on Highway 231 in Troy.
Greek ownership returns to Troy’s downtown square
Yanni Tempelis believes, and knows, that anyone, who comes to America and works hard and does the right thing, will have opportunities for success that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. “Still, this is hard to believe; almost unbelievable,” Tempelis said, as he looked at the heading:...
Coffee shop games of chance a Troy tradition
The Messenger published an article in the Weekend Edition on October 1, 2022, highlighting the news that Greek ownership is returning to the square in downtown Troy. According to Bill Rice. Sr.’s book, “Troy 1838-2006,” George Sataras, from the Greek Island of Patmos, owned and successfully operated The Riverside Café on the square in downtown Troy beginning in 1914 and lasting for 50 years.
Goshen throttles Barbour County on the road
The Goshen Eagles (5-2, 2-2) walloped the Barbour County Jaguars (0-7, 0-4) 64-18 in a Class 2A, Region 3 on Friday night. It was Goshen’s third straight game scoring 60 or more points, which is a first in school history. Goshen dominated from start to finish and two of Barbour County’s three touchdowns came late in the game. Goshen piled up 398 yards of offense and held Barbour County to just 146 yards.
Vehicle crash claims the life of Pike County woman
A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday, Oct. 2, claimed the life of a Brundidge woman. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash claimed the life of Brundidge resident Christy L. Mayhew, 31, when she was fatally injured after being struck by a 2019 Dodge Ram.
Goshen hosts volleyball tournament
The Goshen Lady Eagles held a volleyball tournament this weekend and finished runner-up in the silver bracket. Goshen opened up the tournament with losses to New Brockton, Cottonwood and Samson. Goshen fell 25-21 and 25-19 to New Brockton in two sets and then fell 25-17 and 25-22 to Cottonwood in two sets before dropping the match with Samson 25-21 and 25-22 in two sets.
GALLERY: Troy at Western Kentucky
The Troy Trojans hit the road on Saturday and managed to come away with a 34-27 win despite a rash of injuries, including to starting quarterback Gunnar Watson. Pictures are courtesy of Joe Imel of Bowling Green Daily News.
Troy splits Sun Belt series with Southern Miss
The Troy Trojans (8-8, 2-2) volleyball team split a weekend series with the Southern Miss Eagles (10-6, 2-2) on the road Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. In match one, Troy fell behind 1-0 after dropping the first set 25-23 but bounced back to tie the match with a 25-21 win in the second set. Southern Miss again took control with a 25-20 win in the third set but the Trojans answered once again by taking the fourth set 25-22. In the final set, Troy fell behind 11-8 before storming back to take a 14-11 led with a chance to close out the match only for the Eagles to score five unanswered points to win the final set 16-14.
Sumrall gives injury updates on several players
At his weekly press conference on Monday, Troy football coach Jon Sumrall gave an update on a number of injured players going into this week’s home game with Southern Miss. Starting quarterback Gunnar Watson left Saturday’s game with an injury in the third quarter and was replaced with backup – and Western Kentucky transfer – Jarret Doege for the rest of the game. While Sumrall didn’t specify Watson’s injury, he said that he could have possibly reentered the game and called his status for this week as “questionable but probable.”
Doege lifts Troy past Western Kentucky
Backup quarterback Jarret Doege entered the game for the Troy Trojans (3-2) in the third quarter and helped guide the Trojans to a 34-27 win over his former teammates on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-2) on the road Saturday night. Doege started preseason fall camp at Western Kentucky before transferring...
