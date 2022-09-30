The Troy Trojans (8-8, 2-2) volleyball team split a weekend series with the Southern Miss Eagles (10-6, 2-2) on the road Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. In match one, Troy fell behind 1-0 after dropping the first set 25-23 but bounced back to tie the match with a 25-21 win in the second set. Southern Miss again took control with a 25-20 win in the third set but the Trojans answered once again by taking the fourth set 25-22. In the final set, Troy fell behind 11-8 before storming back to take a 14-11 led with a chance to close out the match only for the Eagles to score five unanswered points to win the final set 16-14.

