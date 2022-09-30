ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Fall Festival Half Pot quickly grows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total quickly grew. You can keep an eye on the total here. Last year’s total hit a record high surpassing $1.5 million. The half pot booth...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD makes final safety preparations ahead of 2022 Fall Festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is working on its final preparations before the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Police say they start preparations months in advance, such as which officers will be working the festival and where they will be stationed. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State locals know the fall festival brings hundreds of food items. One fan favorite is the original pulled pork parfait from the booth ran by the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville. They use two tons of pork from Hawg N Sauce Barbecue, plus mashed potatoes, corn,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado

HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Fall Festival hosts family day event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival’s annual family day was held on Sunday. The event, sponsored by United Fidelity Bank, opens the kiddie rides one day prior to the week-long event. Several officials said families began lining up as early as 12:15 p.m. to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian find new home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes a Village, an animal shelter in Evansville, has helped to find space for several dogs displaced by Hurricane Ian. The dogs had all been in a shelter in the storm’s path, and when the shelter reached out to It Takes a Village, Office Manager Jessa McCauley said they jumped at a chance to help.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Jeep rally strives to send kids to Disney World

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — If you noticed a lot of Jeeps around town in Henderson this weekend, you weren’t alone. The Evansville Area Jeepers held a rally to support “Cops Connecting with Kids.” It started at 11 o’clock Saturday morning and headed to Audubon Chrysler in Henderson. More than 200 Jeeps were registered for the […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing. Dispatch says the call came in as a medic assist around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night. Rescue efforts are underway in Florida and North Carolina, but the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to grow. Authorities say at least 87 people...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Sunny and pleasant week ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine will be in good supply for the week---perfect conditions for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Daily highs will range in the mid 70s each day with lows in the middle 40s. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week as highs climb into the lower 80s. Another surge of cooler air moves in for Friday, with daytime highs dropping into the middle 60s. A few clouds or even a stray shower possible late Thursday into early Friday as the cold front moves through.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

At least 47 unmarked graves found at Wesselman Park

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– The unmarked grave search continued today in Wessleman Park and this time, the Daughters of the American Revolution some help from four legged friends. A group of cadaver dogs assisted with the search, and took turns roaming through the grass. Terry Settle, his team of handlers, and cadaver dogs spent hours searching […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

No running water leaves residents dry in Sacramento

MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Some McLean County residents are currently without water, officials tell us. According to a city worker, the water in Sacramento has been shut off. Additionally, officials tell us the city is under a boil advisory until further notice. We’re told the boil advisory was set because of a water main […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Oops! Some Items Didn’t Make It Into The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Munchie Map – Find Them Here

When you are planning the the biggest week-long food street festival on Earth, sometimes an oops can happen. I actually use the word oops on the daily, because stuff happens. Well, imagine trying to put together the holy grail of menus...THE WEST SIDE NUT CLUB FALL FESTVAL Munchie Map. There are over 130 nonprofit booths to list, and share what they are serving up. It's basically the West Side bible for the first full week in October.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Perfect Fall Festival weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a gorgeous weekend across the Tri-State, and this stretch of beautiful weather continues today and tomorrow with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s both days. Perfect weather for the start of the week-long West Side Nut Club Fall Festival on Franklin Street in Evansville! Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s under clear skies.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

