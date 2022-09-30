Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Kemp extends suspension of gas tax until Nov. 11
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Monday extended the temporary suspension of state taxes on gasoline and other motor fuels. The tax was suspended several months ago to give drivers a break as gas prices started to spike across the U.S. Prices have declined since then, although not...
WALB 10
Florida evacuees return to Hurricane Ian aftermath
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Many Florida residents who evacuated to Georgia when Hurricane Ian approached are headed back home now. Most of those Floridians evacuated as early as Tuesday and stayed in hotels across South Georgia only to sit and watch the devastation happening back at their homes. “It was...
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
WALB 10
Week 7: Vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Week 7 of the Locker Room Report was an interesting week for South Georgia. A number of games were played on Wednesday and Thursday because of possible weather impacts.
WALB 10
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Surface high-pressure will dominate the area throughout the rest of this week. This will impact temperatures slightly by warming them up later in the week. However, tonight’s will still remain cool in the low to mid-50s under clear skies. High temperatures moving into tomorrow will rise into the low to mid-80s. Most of us will be seeing plenty of sunshine to accompany some northeasterly winds. As we rest on the west side of an upper-level trough it will help amplify northerly to northwesterly flow on the backside of the remnants of Hurricane Ian. This will keep things fairly dry across the region and help regulate temperatures in the more seasonable range. Tuesday and onward with have highs in the 80s and overnight lows in the mid-50s. There will be a few changes in the weather pattern when it comes to high temperatures as a weak upper-level ridge nudges its way closer to Southwest Georgia. This will help raise temperatures up to the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. However, a cold front into the area by the weekend which will be cooling temperatures off well so we’ll be back to saying temperatures in the low 80s with overnight lows going back down into the 50s.
