wtvy.com
Claybank Jamboree to take over downtown Ozark
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -The annual Claybank Jamboree is back and bigger than ever. One of Ozark’s biggest celebrations of the year was started 52 years ago. Local merchants pioneered the event to display their work. Now it has turned into a day long festival filled with food, live music, a vintage car show, and more.
Troy Messenger
Greek ownership returns to Troy’s downtown square
Yanni Tempelis believes, and knows, that anyone, who comes to America and works hard and does the right thing, will have opportunities for success that can’t be found anywhere else in the world. “Still, this is hard to believe; almost unbelievable,” Tempelis said, as he looked at the heading:...
wtvy.com
LIST: Halloween events in the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Calling all Halloween lovers: October is just around the corner. From the weather cooling down, to pumpkin spice, to Halloween, there is so much to love about the season. While Halloween still seems far off, many places around the Wiregrass are gearing up for spooky events...
wtvy.com
Headland @ Greenville | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this week 6 matchup as Headland takes on Greenville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
The Little Red Schoolhouse on the move
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A piece of Enterprise history has been relocated downtown. On Thursday, the Little Red Schoolhouse was moved by truck from Boll Weevil Circle to Railroad Street in Downtown Enterprise. With the help of Hussey Structural Movers, they were able to hoist the schoolhouse onto steel...
WSFA
Hundreds line up at mobile food pantry in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation and high grocery costs are continuing to impact hundreds of families in the River Region. It’s why rows of cars lined up for a chance to get some free groceries at a food drive in Montgomery on Friday. Once a month for the past...
wdhn.com
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY: Enterprise vet surprised with home gift
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)—Stacey Sargent, of Enterprise, a U.S Air Force Veteran and radiologic technician, got a special surprise when Envoy Mortgage gave her the gift of a month of paid mortgage and tax payments!. Sargent says being in Enterprise and closer to her family has been a pleasure for...
Troy Messenger
Goshen hosts volleyball tournament
The Goshen Lady Eagles held a volleyball tournament this weekend and finished runner-up in the silver bracket. Goshen opened up the tournament with losses to New Brockton, Cottonwood and Samson. Goshen fell 25-21 and 25-19 to New Brockton in two sets and then fell 25-17 and 25-22 to Cottonwood in two sets before dropping the match with Samson 25-21 and 25-22 in two sets.
styleblueprint.com
The 12 Most Bone-Chilling & Haunted Places in Alabama
Haunted places in Alabama open a doorway to a harrowing unknown — unexplained mysteries, terrifying ghostly encounters and paranormal entities clinging to their former lives. These apparitions lurk unseen, laying a dark, perturbing blanket over the atmosphere, heavy enough to keep you up all night. Some of us spend the month of October searching for this bone-chilling thrill, while others play it safe and just trick-or-treat. But, for those brave souls who celebrate Halloween seeking terror-filled, hair-raising scares, we bring you a few of the most haunted spots in Alabama. These are not for the faint of heart. Read on, if you dare …
wtvy.com
Rehobeth @ Charles Henderson | 2022 Week 6
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 6 matchup as Rehobeth takes on Charles Henderson. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Troy Messenger
GALLERY: Troy at Western Kentucky
The Troy Trojans hit the road on Saturday and managed to come away with a 34-27 win despite a rash of injuries, including to starting quarterback Gunnar Watson. Pictures are courtesy of Joe Imel of Bowling Green Daily News.
alabamanews.net
No Rain for Alabama Anytime Soon
WHAT TO EXPECT TODAY: Just like yesterday, today will feature true Chamber of Commerce Weather with total sunshine, bright blue skies, mild temperatures, low humidities and light winds, all after another comfortable morning. After starting off in the 50s this morning, high temperatures will warm into the upper lower 80s this afternoon.
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
WTOK-TV
Birmingham dentist explains Alabama dental healthcare crisis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama is facing a dental healthcare crisis. As far as the dentist to population ratio, a local dentist says our state is last place. Some people are forced to drive hours to find dental care. Several counties have either one or no dentists practicing at all.
allaccess.com
WTVY (95.5 Your Country)/Dothan Hires Duke Rice As PD/AM Driver; David Sommers No Longer Joining WTVY
DUKE RICE has joined GULF SOUTH COMMUNICATIONS' Country WTVY (95.5 YOUR COUNTRY)/DOTHAN, AL, as PD/morning co-host. DUKE departed PEG BROADCASTING's WOWC (105.3 WOW COUNTRY), McMINNNVILLE-MANCHESTER, TN, in APRIL. He replaces DC DANIELS, who left WTVY in SEPTEMBER of 2021. Congratulate RICE here. In other station news, DAVID SOMMERS, who was...
ALDOT plans to begin Alabama Highway 167 project Monday
A project aimed to move traffic more efficiently on Alabama Highway 167 in Enterprise will see work begin soon. The project will add an additional lane in each direction and a center turn lane on Alabama Highway 167 from the Boll Weevil Circle to Salem Road. Motorists should see signs...
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 is teaming up with the state of Alabama to help sponsor “The Governor’s job fair for people with disabilities’. The event is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Mobile Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, WAVE is waiving...
These Alabama BBQ joints made Southern Living’s list of ‘The South’s Top 50’
This week, Southern Living released its 2022 list of “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” and two Alabama restaurants are on the rundown: Archibald’s Bar-B-Q in Northport and Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q in Decatur. Southern Living ranked Archibald’s number 7 on its list. The publication started...
Troy Messenger
Troy splits Sun Belt series with Southern Miss
The Troy Trojans (8-8, 2-2) volleyball team split a weekend series with the Southern Miss Eagles (10-6, 2-2) on the road Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. In match one, Troy fell behind 1-0 after dropping the first set 25-23 but bounced back to tie the match with a 25-21 win in the second set. Southern Miss again took control with a 25-20 win in the third set but the Trojans answered once again by taking the fourth set 25-22. In the final set, Troy fell behind 11-8 before storming back to take a 14-11 led with a chance to close out the match only for the Eagles to score five unanswered points to win the final set 16-14.
