College football: UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout open WIAC play with War on I-94 rivalry

By Spencer Flaten Leader-Telegram staff
 4 days ago
The beginning of WIAC play already carries added importance, but the significance goes a degree beyond for the UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout football teams this year.

The Blugolds and Blue Devils will open their conference slates with the War on I-94 rivalry on Saturday night in Menomonie. The march through the nation’s toughest Division III conference begins with local bragging rights and a traveling trophy on the line. It’s a historic meeting for the two programs: They will square off for the 100th time.

