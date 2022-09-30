ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, OR

KVAL

Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
CRESWELL, OR
KVAL

Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Free Swim Saturdays in October for families

NORTH BEND, Ore. — The City of North Bend invites families of children kindergarten through 12th grades in the North Bend School District to participate in Free Family Swim Saturdays in October. The Family Swims will be held October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29thfrom 2:00 pm to 4:00...
NORTH BEND, OR
City
Scottsburg, OR
Local
Oregon Government
KVAL

Two-story house fire on E. 12th Avenue closes streets to traffic

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department asked drivers to avoid the area of 11th to 12th Avenues, from Pearl Street to Mill Street due to a house fire. Eugene Springfield Fire reports that the fire was in a two-story house. All of the occupants of the home evacuated. No injuries have been reported at this time.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Freightliner rear-ends vehicle on Hwy 126E in Lane County, killing one

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Traffic was impacted for about six hours on Hwy 126E near milepost 50 Friday night as Oregon State Police investigated a fatal crash. OSP says says around 6:00 p.m., an eastbound blue Nissan VRS was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when it was rear-ended by an eastbound Freightliner.
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
EUGENE, OR
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Julie Brown
KVAL

Jury selected for hit and run case at North Bend Mall

NORTH BEND, Ore. — A jury has been selected in the trial of the woman accused of the hit and run death of a man in a North Bend Mall parking lot. On March 22, police say 31-year-old Kelsey Culver allegedly struck and killed 41-year-old Kyle Hagquist while exiting the Mini Pet Mart parking lot at Pony Village Mall.
NORTH BEND, OR
KVAL

Negotiations continue on Weyerhaeuser worker contract

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — After nearly three weeks of striking, negotiations between Weyerhaeuser and its employees began again Friday morning. The company had rejected the counter-proposal the workers and union had submitted two weeks ago, last week, standing firm on the company's previous proposal. After a short meeting last...
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Springfield students create dance video to celebrate Peace Week

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
KVAL

United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford

PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Strangest Things Haunted Farm opens in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
EUGENE, OR

