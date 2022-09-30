Read full article on original website
KVAL
Giving back to our veterans; The 'Lane County Stand Down' event wraps up
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
KVAL
Eugene Police bring back party patrols for new school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department says with the new school year in session for the University of Oregon, it's bringing back party patrols to enforce Eugene's social host ordinance and curtail unruly gatherings. Police say the patrols will focus on illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and...
hh-today.com
Grazing on the courthouse lawn, a llama
This llama and his master — he seemed more like his friend — are frequent visitors to Albany. But Saturday I met them for the first time. You may have noticed that I asked Mr. McCool a stupid question. Of course a llama named Caesar is a male. What was I thinking?
Emerald Media
Hoffman: Temporary dorm essentials turn to lasting waste
---------- This fall ushered in 5,338 freshmen students on campus (a record breaking amount of incoming students), and many of them moved into University of Oregon’s on-campus dormitories. With them, they brought shower caddies, mini fridges, wall decor, power strips and more. These essentials can help make the transition to college life easier and more comfortable by creating a safe, pleasant environment. The problem is: most of these products are used only during the nine months of dorm living and spend the rest of their days in a landfill after move out day.
KVAL
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
nomadlawyer.org
Eugene: 7 Best Places To Visit In Eugene, Oregon
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Eugene Oregon. If you are planning a trip to Oregon, Eugene is a wonderful place to visit. Its beautiful natural landscape offers endless outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and canoeing. The town is also home to several colleges, including the University of Oregon.
KVAL
Springfield students create dance video to celebrate Peace Week
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort
A Springfield woman who formerly lived in Bend and had summitted South Sister a dozen times lost the climbers trail on her descent Friday afternoon and became disoriented, calling 911 for help and prompting a search and rescue effort that included an AirLink helicopter crew spotting her from the air. The post Climber loses South Sister trail on descent, prompting air and ground rescue effort appeared first on KTVZ.
KVAL
Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Marion Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 279, south of Wilsonville. Preliminary investigation revealed a black Honda motorcycle, operated by Tyler Bratton (24) of Santa Rosa, California, was travelling southbound in the northbound fast lane and collided head-on with a black Jeep Cherokee, operated by Usach Sisach Nelson (22) of Corvallis. Prior to the collision a witness observed the motorcycle northbound, make a U-turn and proceed southbound on the Interstate. It is unknown why Bratton was traveling the wrong direction. Additionally, during the investigation it was determined Nelson showed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for DUII. His BAC was determined to be .10%. Bratton sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Interstate 5 was affected for 4.5 hours while the OSP Collison Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Aurora Fire Department, Woodburn Ambulance and ODOT.
KVAL
American Association of Airport Executives recognizes two Eugene Airport recipients
JACKSON, Wy. — The Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives recognizes those individuals and companies who represent the very best in the field of aviation. The annual meeting of the Northwest chapter was in Jackson, WY held September 27-30. Among the awards, two recipients were from...
kezi.com
Springfield woman rescued from South Sister
SOUTH SISTER, Ore.-- A 61-year-old Springfield woman is safe after getting lost during a hike descending the South Sister. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said Friday afternoon around 4:15 p.m., the woman called 911 saying she was hiking alone with her dog and inadvertently left the climbers trail. The call...
KVAL
Strangest Things Haunted Farm opens in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
oregontoday.net
Fatal 126E, Lane Co., Oct. 3
On Friday, September 30, 2022 at approximately 6:00 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 126E near milepost 50. Preliminary investigation revealed an eastbound blue Nissan VRS, operated by Vanessa East (45) of Mckenzie Bridge, was stopped waiting to turn left into a residential driveway when an eastbound Freightliner, operated by Joseph Garcia (62) of Junction City, rear-ended the Nissan. East and a male juvenile passenger were transported with injuries to an area hospital. The front passenger in the Nissan, Shaney Howard (52) of McKenzie Bridge, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Garcia was uninjured. Hwy 126E was affected for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Reconstruction Collision Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Mckenzie Fire Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Coburg Police Department and ODOT.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Eugene 2022
Known as the Emerald City for its verdant natural beauty and Track Town for its legendary reputation as the home of the Oregon Ducks, Eugene offers much more than its mainstream riverside charm and world-class sports entertainment. This vibrant Pacific Northwestern city packs up an eclectic blend of art, culture,...
KVAL
Negotiations continue on Weyerhaeuser worker contract
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — After nearly three weeks of striking, negotiations between Weyerhaeuser and its employees began again Friday morning. The company had rejected the counter-proposal the workers and union had submitted two weeks ago, last week, standing firm on the company's previous proposal. After a short meeting last...
I rode the Amtrak Cascades train to Canada. You’ll want to get a ticket
The first ride back in service wasn’t exactly seamless, but the views were worth it.
focushillsboro.com
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
KVAL
United Airlines suspending service between Los Angeles and Eugene, Medford
PORTLAND, Ore. — United Airlines is going to be suspending route service to two Oregon airports. According to a report on ThePointsGuy.com, United will stop service between:. Service between Chicago and Eugene had already been suspended according to United. KVAL-TV, our sister station in Eugene, reported in 2018 that...
