Locally grown foods account for $160M in sales for Treasure State
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Grow Montana Food Policy Coalition released a report showing locally grown and sold foods made big impacts on Montana communities. The report titled "Economic Value and Impact of Local Food in Montana" shows locally grown food supports $158 million in retail sales across the state's economy.
Montana's top political cop announces resignation
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan announced he will resign his seat effective Nov. 7. That's the day before the general election. The state's top political cop announced he tendered his resignation to Gov. Greg Gianforte as well as the president of the Montana Senate and speaker of the state House.
Dept. of Commerce announces over $60 million in funding for small businesses
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced more than $60 million in federal funding for small businesses across Montana. Funding comes from a loan program through the Department of Commerce's Small Business Credit Initiative. The goal of the funds is to help businesses with expansion and job...
MSU awarded $350,000 EPA grant to prevent pollution on state, tribal lands
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Pollution Prevention Program at Montana State University will receive a $350,000 grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to further pollution prevention practices on state and tribal lands. The grant will pay for focus work in tribal communities and fund other pollution prevention efforts.
3D weather: Preview of Western Montana's year-ending average temperatures
Fall is a time of transition, not only for our plants and animals but also for our weather. The days are getting shorter, and our temperatures are cooling. Regarding temperatures, what can we expect for the last months of the year? Watch the video above as Meteorologist Mitchel Coombs breaks down western Montana’s average temperatures for the remainder of 2022.
MSU routs UC Davis under Chambers
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Despite facing injuries all around the depth chart Montana State found their groove Saturday. Quarterback Sean Chambers stepped up in injured Tommy Mellott’s absence and dominated on the ground with over 200 yards, but his game through the air was turning heads. “Tonight felt different,”...
MSU's new app improves communication with students
MISSOULA, Mont. — A new app launched this fall at Montana State University gives students a platform to locate campus resources, access class schedules, make appointments with advisers and contact classmates to set up study sessions. The mobile app for students and desktop app for faculty are called navMSU....
FWP uses electricity to catch fish on Bighorn River
Bozeman, Mont — To monitor Montana’s fish population, Fish, Wildlife and Parks will be using electricity to catch fish. They call it electrofishing. Officials use boats with generators that send electrodes into the water, temporarily stunning fish and causing them to float to the surface. That's when FWP fisheries crews use nets for the catch.
Tire industry still feeling effects of last year's shortage
Bozeman, Mont — Snowy roads will soon be a common sight across Montana, and workers already busy replacing tires will tell you now's the time to get your vehicle ready. “It's a good idea. Yes, winter traction is super important. So whether it's tires or chains, it is vital,” Les Schwab store manager Brandon Harris said.
FWP looks to purchase recreation site on Yellowstone River
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is looking to purchase a new recreation site on the Yellowstone River near Reed Point. FWP and the Montana Natural Resource Damage Program released a draft environmental assessment to acquire an island complex in the Yellowstone River upstream of Reed Point.
Fort Ellis Fire Service receives equipment for new station
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Fort Ellis Fire Service in Bozeman has received new life-saving equipment in time for the new station. The department received new vehicle lifting and stabilization equipment to help with car accidents. Fort Ellis Fire Chief Mike Cech says they have been working with Firehouse Subs Public...
Gorgeous fall weather, temperatures above normal
Low clouds and patchy fog this morning across western Montana. High pressure will be the dominate feature this week across western Montana. Daytime highs will be a good 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time year. If you have outdoor plans, get ready for sunshine and 70s! Overnight lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
MSU takes down UC Davis, 41-24
BOZEMAN, Mont. — FINAL. After a slow start, Montana St. is able to run away with it in the fourth quarter to solidify their win. The Montana State University Bobcats will have their first shot at UC Davis on the field since 2019, but they’ll will take on the Aggies without starting quarterback Tommy Mellott.
Bozeman firefighters respond to home attic fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — Bozeman fire officials responded to an attic fire coming from a duplex on Monday morning. The call came in around 8:30 a.m. for thick smoke reported from a building on the 500 block of North 19th Avenue. Crews arrived on the scene and attacked the blaze,...
'Looting and lawlessness will not be tolerated,' Florida governor says in wake of Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Florida was slammed by Hurricane Ian this week, claiming nearly 30 lives and leaving many homes and businesses throughout the area destroyed or abandoned, as residents were urged to evacuate. Gov. Ron DeSantis said active search and rescue efforts remain ongoing, with the state's Division of...
Showers to continue for some today, a clearing trend begins Sunday
A slow moving low pressure system continues to bring wrap-around showers to the area today. Precipitation totals with these showers will be light. These showers should continue through the evening, especially in southwestern Montana. Temperatures today will top out in the 50s and 60s where rain and cloud cover are present, but in areas where the sun is out, those temperatures could rise into the 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s.
One more day of clouds and spotty showers before fantastic weather returns Monday
A broad, slow moving low pressure system will begin to shift east and move out of the area Sunday taking most of the rain with it. Spotty showers along the Continental Divide and in the higher elevations of western Montana cannot be ruled out , however. Cloud cover will also be slow to clear, and this will keep temperatures in west central and southwestern Montana cool. Afternoon highs here will be in the 50s and 60s. Northwestern Montana will see more sunshine this afternoon, and as a result, temperatures should rise slightly warmer into the upper 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. Morning patchy fog will be possible in our valley locations Monday morning.
