A broad, slow moving low pressure system will begin to shift east and move out of the area Sunday taking most of the rain with it. Spotty showers along the Continental Divide and in the higher elevations of western Montana cannot be ruled out , however. Cloud cover will also be slow to clear, and this will keep temperatures in west central and southwestern Montana cool. Afternoon highs here will be in the 50s and 60s. Northwestern Montana will see more sunshine this afternoon, and as a result, temperatures should rise slightly warmer into the upper 60s and 70s. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. Morning patchy fog will be possible in our valley locations Monday morning.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO