Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas teenager accused in 3 murders near his home

By Julia Romero
8 News Now
8 News Now
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have identified a teenager already accused in two unrelated homicide cases as the suspect in a murder from January.

On Thursday, police identified 19-year-old Alonzo Brown as the suspected shooter in an apartment murder in the 1900 block of East Tropicana Avenue from Jan. 18.

I-Team: Las Vegas 18-year-old tied to 2 murders near his home

According to police, officers responded to the apartment complex and found an adult man sitting in a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene of the shooting.

Police now suspect the unidentified victim was shot by Brown while the victim sitting in his car.

Brown was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on charges for two unrelated murders from this past spring. The 8 News Now Investigators previously reported on the crimes in June.

Brown lived extremely close to both homicide scenes, police wrote in court documents. Police described it as a distance of fewer than 300 feet near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard.

One of the previous murder cases took place in June, and the other in May in the same area, police said earlier this year.

In June, Josue Nain-Chaparro-Montalvo, 36, died from a gunshot wound, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

At the time, witnesses reported seeing a man, later identified as Brown, running through the area. As part of their investigation, officers found a puffy jacket and white gloves nearby. Officers also found a pair of black jeans, they said.

Police reviewed the surveillance video, which they said showed Brown wearing the found clothing. Brown was following a man who had exited a nearby convenience store. Video also showed Brown running and taking off his jeans, they said.

Police later learned a similar homicide had occurred in May in the same area. The Clark County coroner’s office identified the victim as Paul Viana, 62.

Viana was shot at a bus stop. In that incident, the suspect, later identified as Brown, had also stripped off his clothing. The suspect matched descriptors from the June homicide, police said.

Police later reviewed body camera video from a hit-and-run crash from last year involving Brown at the Whitney Library, they said. The body camera video showed Brown wearing similar clothing as in the two homicides.

Brown was arrested in June, as he left his home

He is facing two charges of open murder and charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit from the previous incidents in May and June.

Brown was rebooked for a third charge of open murder stemming from the case in January, according to police.

He has been in custody since June 27, police stated in a release.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

