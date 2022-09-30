ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Dickinson County YMCA will host open house Wednesday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County will host an open house on Wednesday. Perspective members can tour the facility, sample workout equipment and meet the staff. The Y said this allows the public to be exposed to the building. It has hosted an open...
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan lawmakers reach deal to add additional time to process ballots

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie may soon be able to begin processing absentee ballots two days before an election. The proposed law applies to cities above ten thousand people. The house passed the measure last week. It’s now on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, awaiting...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

The Ryan Report - Oct. 2. 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of October talking to the two candidates vying for the 109th District Seat in the Michigan House of Representatives. This week on The Ryan Report, Don gives candidates Jenn Hill, a Democrat from Marquette, and Melody Wagner, a Republican from K.I. Sawyer, the opportunity to address important topics concerning the Upper Peninsula and their stance on such.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April. Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba might be a small town, but the Delta County Airport stays busy. Soon, travelers will see new flight routes. “There were some major decisions that came down the pipeline from the airline and they’ve significantly impacted travel here. Unfortunately, not for the better,” said Andrea Nummilien, the airport manager at the Delta County Airport.
WLUC

Michigan State House representative tours Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A state representative was here in Marquette and held a meet and greet with college students Saturday. 35th District State House Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden is currently serving her second term in the Michigan House. She is now running for Michigan Supreme Court. During the meet...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Festival to turn Norway into age of Vikings Friday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating Scandinavian heritage will transform a Dickinson County town Friday. The Leif Erikson Festival in Norway has been an annual event, for more than 25 years. Main Street in Norway will be turned into the age of Vikings. While Norway was a mining town,...
NORWAY, MI
WLUC

Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating several reports of theft from vehicles at the Gateway Laundromat. On Thursday, Sept. 29, police received a complaint of a subject spotted going through vehicles in the laundromat’s parking lot. Officers located a 40-year-old man at the scene who...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student. The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion.
MARQUETTE, MI
News Break
Politics
WLUC

NMU student shares experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student is sharing her experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient. Elizabeth Williams is a junior at NMU. She is majoring in environmental studies. Williams, a graduate of Westwood High School, is one of 100 recipients of the Voyager Scholarship which supports students...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
WLUC

Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has found a Hancock nursing facility in violation for neglect and abuse of patients. According to a report from LARA released Wednesday, the agency cited Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock for abuse and neglect due to “insufficient staff to meet resident needs,” based on the following:
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday, September 30, around 7:30 a.m. The fire was at 273 Davis Street in Ishpeming. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the back of the home.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Houghton celebrates Fall Fest with its new pier

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton started off the Fall Festival with a ribbon cutting for their new pier on Saturday. This project was funded through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Houghton City Manager, Eric Waara, said the inspiration came from years of planning. “There were a lot...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale coming to Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A quilt sale is coming to Marquette. The Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale is this Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The Women’s Federation Club House will be filled with everything from quilt kits and sewing machines to fabric and thread. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association.
MARQUETTE, MI

