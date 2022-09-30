Read full article on original website
WLUC
Meet Marquette County’s 2022 Veteran of the Year
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new Marquette County Veteran of the Year. American family man and dog lover Jim Provost has been selected by the Marquette County Veterans Alliance; an event will be held to celebrate Jim’s selection. The event will start at 7:00 p.m. on...
WLUC
Dickinson County YMCA will host open house Wednesday
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Lights YMCA in Dickinson County will host an open house on Wednesday. Perspective members can tour the facility, sample workout equipment and meet the staff. The Y said this allows the public to be exposed to the building. It has hosted an open...
WLUC
Michigan lawmakers reach deal to add additional time to process ballots
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette, Escanaba and Sault Ste. Marie may soon be able to begin processing absentee ballots two days before an election. The proposed law applies to cities above ten thousand people. The house passed the measure last week. It’s now on Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s desk, awaiting...
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Oct. 2. 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the first Sunday of October talking to the two candidates vying for the 109th District Seat in the Michigan House of Representatives. This week on The Ryan Report, Don gives candidates Jenn Hill, a Democrat from Marquette, and Melody Wagner, a Republican from K.I. Sawyer, the opportunity to address important topics concerning the Upper Peninsula and their stance on such.
WLUC
Former Iron Mountain market, apartment building to be torn down
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting Monday, the former Oliva’s Market in Iron Mountain will be demolished. The building is on the corner of Fifth and Vulcan Streets and has been vacant for six years. “The ceiling is falling in, the floor has caved into the basement, it is...
WLUC
Marquette man wins new car from Menards sweepstakes
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man drove away with a brand new car Monday afternoon. Dave Smith entered a sweepstake through Menards and Richmond Water Heating back in April. Monday he was handed the keys to a brand new Dodge Charger and new water heater from Richmond Water...
WLUC
Flight routes change at the Delta County Airport
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Escanaba might be a small town, but the Delta County Airport stays busy. Soon, travelers will see new flight routes. “There were some major decisions that came down the pipeline from the airline and they’ve significantly impacted travel here. Unfortunately, not for the better,” said Andrea Nummilien, the airport manager at the Delta County Airport.
WLUC
Michigan State House representative tours Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A state representative was here in Marquette and held a meet and greet with college students Saturday. 35th District State House Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden is currently serving her second term in the Michigan House. She is now running for Michigan Supreme Court. During the meet...
WLUC
The Art Drop Shop to host a drink and draw event this Wednesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You can drop into the lower level of the Masonic Square Mall for a ‘drink and draw’ event this Wednesday. The Art Drop Shop & Studio welcomes anyone aged 21+ for a free night of art creation and socialization from 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.
WLUC
Festival to turn Norway into age of Vikings Friday
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A festival celebrating Scandinavian heritage will transform a Dickinson County town Friday. The Leif Erikson Festival in Norway has been an annual event, for more than 25 years. Main Street in Norway will be turned into the age of Vikings. While Norway was a mining town,...
WLUC
Houghton Police arrest suspect for string of laundromat larcenies
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton Police Department is investigating several reports of theft from vehicles at the Gateway Laundromat. On Thursday, Sept. 29, police received a complaint of a subject spotted going through vehicles in the laundromat’s parking lot. Officers located a 40-year-old man at the scene who...
WLUC
Memorial walk and run held to remember former MSHS student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Over 250 community members gathered at Marquette Senior High School on Sunday for a memorial walk and run to remember a former student. The event was held in remembrance of Jordan DeMay. There was a 5k, and 10k run, as well as a 5k walk. In March, DeMay died by suicide after becoming the victim of sextortion.
WLUC
NMU student shares experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Northern Michigan University student is sharing her experience as a Voyager Scholarship recipient. Elizabeth Williams is a junior at NMU. She is majoring in environmental studies. Williams, a graduate of Westwood High School, is one of 100 recipients of the Voyager Scholarship which supports students...
WLUC
Downtown Iron Mountain hosts Oktoberfest
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Hold on to your lederhosen, Oktoberfest is back in Iron Mountain. The Iron Mountain Downtown Development Authority (DDA) threw an Oktoberfest celebration Saturday to welcome the new month. There was live music, food, games, and beer. All proceeds from the event go to the Iron Mountain DDA for grants for businesses and historic buildings.
WLUC
Mission Point of Hancock cited for abuse, neglect of patients
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) has found a Hancock nursing facility in violation for neglect and abuse of patients. According to a report from LARA released Wednesday, the agency cited Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock for abuse and neglect due to “insufficient staff to meet resident needs,” based on the following:
WLUC
Ishpeming house ‘total loss’ after fire
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Fire Department responded to a call of a structure fire on Friday, September 30, around 7:30 a.m. The fire was at 273 Davis Street in Ishpeming. When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke and fire was coming out of the back of the home.
WLUC
Houghton celebrates Fall Fest with its new pier
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton started off the Fall Festival with a ribbon cutting for their new pier on Saturday. This project was funded through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Houghton City Manager, Eric Waara, said the inspiration came from years of planning. “There were a lot...
WLUC
Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A quilt sale is coming to Marquette. The Everything Quilting and Sewing Sale is this Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. The Women’s Federation Club House will be filled with everything from quilt kits and sewing machines to fabric and thread. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Marquette Lions Club and the Marquette County Quilters Association.
WLUC
WLUC
NMU Theatre and Dance transforming FRT for production of “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s a prime day for a fall color tour. Plus... Northern Michigan University’s Department of Theatre and Dance is kicking off another season of musical productions. Though technically last month’s Spotlight Variety Show got the season going, “The 25th Annual...
