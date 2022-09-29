Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina Andras
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina Andras
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
williamsonhomepage.com
October start set for Green Hills senior living project
An October groundbreaking is slated for a Green Hills senior living services building, to be called The Crestmoor at Green Hills and to be located on property once home to Tokyo Japanese Steak House. An LLC affiliated with Houston-based Bridgewood Property Company owns the property, located at 3808 Cleghorn Ave.,...
The Grilled Cheeserie closing Franklin location on Main Street
Not three years later, Crystal Luna-Bogan is having to tape a note to the glass and lock the door behind her for the last time on Main Street of dishing up tots and melty sandwiches.
6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: October 3 – October 9, 2022. Earth, Wind & Fire Wednesday, October 5, 7:30 pm FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 […] The post 6 Live Shows this Week- October 3, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Did You Know that There’s a 21+ Outdoor Movie Venue in the Heart of Downtown Nashville?
NightLight is a 21+ outdoor movie night venue that caters to the young creatives of Nashville, TN. Picture a drive-in...without the cars. Bring a blanket or chairs and enjoy local food trucks, delicious beer and spirits, live music, and a rotating list of popular films. Doors open at 7 pm for general admission, and you can listen to the live DJ play while you find your seats, browse the food truck options, or grab a beer. The movie will begin around sundown, but there is no set time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tennessee Tribune
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
travellemming.com
23 Fun Nashville Date Ideas for 2022 (By a Local)
If you’re looking for new and exciting Nashville date ideas, then you’re in the right place. I’m a local who loves exploring Music City and trying out new experiences. I can tell you firsthand that it’s a great place for couples (or for meeting someone new) because there are so many great unique things to do in Nashville.
WSMV
Spring Hill Powerball player wins $100,000
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Powerball player who purchased a ticket in Spring Hill won $100,000 in Saturday night’s drawing, the Tennessee Lottery announced Sunday morning. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win $50,000. Since the player chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
nashvillelifestyles.com
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Robert Woods
OCCUPATION: WIDE RECEIVER FOR THE TENNESSEE TITANS. My sister Olivia has been the greatest influence and hero in my life. We lost her to cancer in 2007 while I was a freshman in high school. Olivia lived her life and fought her fight with such great courage. I hope I can live mine with similar spirit and strength.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination
A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
nashvilleguru.com
Nashville Tequila Festival
The Nashville Tequila Festival is Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at oneC1TY. This event will feature 70+ types of tequila, skull face painting, tacos, DJs, and a photo booth. Make sure to dress in your best Halloween costume! General admission tickets are $55. Admission is 21 and over only.
wgnsradio.com
Recognize These Women?
(MURFREESBORO) Murfreesboro detectives need your help in identifying two women who are believed to be a part of the Felony Lane Gang. Please contact Detective Jessica Rice at 629-201-5550 or email: 0933@murfreesborotn.gov, if you recognize them. On July 12, 2022, a female deposited an alleged stolen check for $4,600 into...
wgnsradio.com
$10,500+ Shoplifting Case at a Murfreesboro Jewelry Store
(MURFREESBORO, TN) An unknown man allegedly shoplifted to the tune of what many people set aside to spend on a used vehicle. The culprit entered Kay Jewelers on Medical Center Parkway this past month and inquired about two pieces of jewelry. One of the pieces was a gold lion pendant and the second item was a gold chain. Together, the pendant and chain added up to more than $10,500. When the customer tried to pay for the jewelry the first time, the transaction failed to go through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee Tribune
9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
‘Spray of bullets’ in East Nashville drive-by near tourists
Metro police are looking for multiple suspects following a drive-by shooting in East Nashville that left four injured. Police say a "spray of bullets" were fired just before 10 p.m. Sunday on South 7th Street, where investigators recovered nearly three dozen shell casings.
Nashville couple hit by street racers
“I looked in the mirror after the incident and I just couldn’t believe I was still standing. We know that god interviewed because we felt out of control but he was in control,” Smith said.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATED: A look at the latest health department scores at local restaurants in Rutherford County
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN) We all enjoy a good meal at a local eatery, it’s what makes going out on the town fun! From date nights to dinner with the kids, dining out on special occasions has long been a tradition for families and couples both young and old. The latest Health Scores for local restaurant's are below...
Tennessee teacher to compete on Wheel of Fortune
Devin Roberts has always been a fan of the show and last year he decided "why not try out?"
wpln.org
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddle to address hiring crisis
Tennessee hospital chiefs huddled in Franklin this weekend, largely to focus on their shared hiring crisis. The staffing shortage has not eased even as the pandemic subsides, and many hospital leaders are beginning to get used to high turnover. Hospitals — like many institutions — have generally rewarded longevity. So...
Nashville first responders pull body from Cumberland River
Members of the Nashville Fire Department were called out Friday morning to recover a body that was spotted in the Cumberland River.
WSMV
VIDEO: Four people robbed at gunpoint leaves East Nashville neighborhood on edge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Video captured a group of people in an East Nashville neighborhood getting robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened on Ordway Place around 1 a.m. Some neighbors told WSMV they were terrified to be woken up by gunshots, while others heard of what happened through a neighbor’s surveillance video posted online.
Comments / 0