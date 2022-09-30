Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
Biden admin announces more than $300M in mental health funding in part from gun bill
The Biden administration on Monday announced more than $300 million in new mental health funding, via awards and grants, with much of the money coming from the bipartisan anti-gun violence law passed this summer by Congress. The Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services, through the...
Jesse Watters shreds Democrats over the border: They think if you ignore a problem, it just goes away
Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on migrants being dropped off at the Orange County Airport and calls out Biden's handling of the crisis on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
ABC7 Chicago
Prisoner swap: Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans, US frees 2 prisoners
WASHINGTON -- In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday. "Today, after years of...
ABC7 Chicago
Supreme Court with Justice Jackson faces major tests on race
At the U.S. Supreme Court, the siege may be over, but the mood is still sour. The nine justices of the nation's highest court, six conservatives and three liberals, publicly reconvene for business Monday for the first time since its blockbuster decision overruling Roe v. Wade abortion rights. They face a steep slide in public confidence even as protests have subsided and security barricades come down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC7 Chicago
In debut, Justice Jackson grills attorney challenging EPA power under Clean Water Act
After her investiture at the U.S. Supreme Court last week, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson heralded her "seat at the table" and a desire to "get to work." During oral arguments Monday, the public got a glimpse of what that looks like: the nation's first Black woman justice emerged as a remarkably active questioner in her debut on the bench, making clear she will not hesitate to make her mark on debate.
Booker brands GOP Sen. Rand Paul as 'barrier' to progress
Democrat Charles Booker has railed against Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul as a "barrier" to progress in a solo appearance on statewide television
Comments / 0