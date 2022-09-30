ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7 Chicago

Prisoner swap: Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans, US frees 2 prisoners

WASHINGTON -- In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday. "Today, after years of...
U.S. POLITICS
ABC7 Chicago

Supreme Court with Justice Jackson faces major tests on race

At the U.S. Supreme Court, the siege may be over, but the mood is still sour. The nine justices of the nation's highest court, six conservatives and three liberals, publicly reconvene for business Monday for the first time since its blockbuster decision overruling Roe v. Wade abortion rights. They face a steep slide in public confidence even as protests have subsided and security barricades come down.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC7 Chicago

In debut, Justice Jackson grills attorney challenging EPA power under Clean Water Act

After her investiture at the U.S. Supreme Court last week, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson heralded her "seat at the table" and a desire to "get to work." During oral arguments Monday, the public got a glimpse of what that looks like: the nation's first Black woman justice emerged as a remarkably active questioner in her debut on the bench, making clear she will not hesitate to make her mark on debate.
CONGRESS & COURTS

