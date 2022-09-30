Read full article on original website
WITN
Weather conditions suspend ferry routes
VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina. The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions. The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Do you...
WITN
Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
WECT
Photos: Hurricane Ian causes floods throughout Southeastern North Carolina
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Carolina Beach was one of many areas hit by flooding due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Though the storm’s impacts are not negligible, WECT’s weather team expects the storm to clear up as the weekend goes on. See it, Snap it, Send...
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
WITN
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Northerly breeze keeps temps below avgerage Tuesday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The remnants of Ian will remain strong enough to promote cloud cover, blustery winds and coastal flooding here in Eastern NC. The center of the remnant low is off the coast of Virginia and will stay there until it finally heads eastward Wednesday. A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect through Wednesday evening for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks. Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected for the Northern Outer Banks, especially for locations north of Oregon Inlet. Most flooding should occur around high tide times (~3am, ~3:30pm Tuesday). Northerly winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph for inland areas while gusts on the Outer Banks will reach the 35 to 45 mph range. Due to wind gusts and high surf, portions of Highway 12 are closed from Oregon Inlet, NC to Rodanthe, NC. This closure is expected to last until midnight Tuesday.
Live webcams: Watch Tropical Storm Ian’s effects on NC beaches and traffic
Wind, rain, storm surge -- watch the storm move through NC in real time.
WITN
Eastern Carolina organizations help rebuild areas devastated by Ian
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts to rebuild from Ian are underway and help is coming from places right here in Eastern Carolina. First Baptist Church and Baptist on Mission Disaster Relief North Carolina have partnered with the American Red Cross to provide a food kitchen in Cape Coral, Florida for people impacted by Ian.
newbernnow.com
Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears
We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
wcti12.com
Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian
NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
Should you go to NC beaches during Hurricane Ian? What coastal counties say
Whether you’re checking on property or maybe just had a trip planned, what to know about visiting NC coastal counties this week and over the weekend.
WITN
11 PM Tropical Update: Ian continues to weaken as it pushes northward over central NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 11 pm update, Ian is a post-tropical cyclone, matching the expected degradation as it moved onshore. Ian made its second U.S. landfall near Georgetown, SC. At landfall, winds were clocked at 85 mph with a central pressure of 977 mb. It has since seen winds fall down to 50 mph with a central pressure of 990 mb.
WITN
NCDOT launching Operation Crash Reduction to crack down on speeding
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from Oct. 3-9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort named “Operation Crash Reduction.”. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the operation is a new initiative for North Carolina law enforcement to...
big945.com
Tornado watch in effect for Eastern N.C. through 10 p.m. Friday
The National Weather Service (NOAA) has reported that a tornado watch has been issued for Eastern North Carolina through 10 p.m. Friday, September 30. As heavier bands of rain move through the region, a few tornadoes are possible. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, but not occurring.
WMBF
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
CHERRY GROVE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Hurricane Ian brought significant damage across the Grand Strand on Friday, including in northern parts of the area such as Cherry Grove Beach. WMBF First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold was in the field Saturday morning surveying what was left in Ian’s wake. Among...
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
WITN
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand
A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
WITN
Power outages, vehicle crashes in Onslow County as Ian approaches
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of homes were in the dark this morning in Onslow County as Hurricane Ian begins to make its second landfall, this time in South Carolina. Earlier this morning there were 1,200 homes without power in the county. That number by noon was down to 150.
WITN
32nd annual Ghostwalk explores New Bern’s famous firsts
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical society is hosting its 32nd annual Ghostwalk with an homage to a few of the famous things that first happened in New Bern. The event will be Oct. 20-22 from 6:00-9:30 p.m. each night and will be family-friendly. Actors will bring to life historic moments either at the sites they happened or on stage in downtown theaters.
