Atlantic Beach, NC

WITN

Weather conditions suspend ferry routes

VARIOUS COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) -High winds and rough seas have suspended ferry routes across Eastern Carolina. The Hatteras-Ocracoke and Currituck-Knotts Island routes have suspended operations due to weather conditions. The Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry suspension ends Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. while the Currituck-Knotts Island suspension ends Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. Do you...
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
City
Atlantic Beach, NC
Atlantic Beach, NC
Government
City
Goldsboro, NC
WITN

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Northerly breeze keeps temps below avgerage Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The remnants of Ian will remain strong enough to promote cloud cover, blustery winds and coastal flooding here in Eastern NC. The center of the remnant low is off the coast of Virginia and will stay there until it finally heads eastward Wednesday. A Coastal Flood Warning will be in effect through Wednesday evening for Hatteras Island and the Northern Outer Banks. Moderate to major coastal flooding is expected for the Northern Outer Banks, especially for locations north of Oregon Inlet. Most flooding should occur around high tide times (~3am, ~3:30pm Tuesday). Northerly winds will blow at 10 to 20 mph for inland areas while gusts on the Outer Banks will reach the 35 to 45 mph range. Due to wind gusts and high surf, portions of Highway 12 are closed from Oregon Inlet, NC to Rodanthe, NC. This closure is expected to last until midnight Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
WITN

Eastern Carolina organizations help rebuild areas devastated by Ian

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Efforts to rebuild from Ian are underway and help is coming from places right here in Eastern Carolina. First Baptist Church and Baptist on Mission Disaster Relief North Carolina have partnered with the American Red Cross to provide a food kitchen in Cape Coral, Florida for people impacted by Ian.
CAPE CORAL, FL
newbernnow.com

Footage Taken Around New Bern this Morning as Hurricane Ian Nears

We were out and about this morning checking on New Bern’s streets, Neuse and Trent Rivers, and tributaries. When we left the house around 7 a.m., today, Sept. 30, 2022, Category 1 Hurricane Ian was located over 100 miles off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. It’s expected to make landfall near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina this afternoon.
NEW BERN, NC
#Crystal Coast#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Destinations
wcti12.com

Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian

NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

NCDOT launching Operation Crash Reduction to crack down on speeding

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State law enforcement agencies will be encouraging motorists to slow down from Oct. 3-9, as part of a special speeding enforcement effort named “Operation Crash Reduction.”. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the operation is a new initiative for North Carolina law enforcement to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
big945.com

Tornado watch in effect for Eastern N.C. through 10 p.m. Friday

The National Weather Service (NOAA) has reported that a tornado watch has been issued for Eastern North Carolina through 10 p.m. Friday, September 30. As heavier bands of rain move through the region, a few tornadoes are possible. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, but not occurring.
ENVIRONMENT
The Post and Courier

Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand

A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
CHARLESTON, SC
WITN

32nd annual Ghostwalk explores New Bern’s famous firsts

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The New Bern Historical society is hosting its 32nd annual Ghostwalk with an homage to a few of the famous things that first happened in New Bern. The event will be Oct. 20-22 from 6:00-9:30 p.m. each night and will be family-friendly. Actors will bring to life historic moments either at the sites they happened or on stage in downtown theaters.
NEW BERN, NC

