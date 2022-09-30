Remembrance events in Bakersfield, Las Vegas to honor victims of Route 91 mass shooting

Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Tehachapi welcomes 3 new police officers
TEHACHAPI — The Tehachapi City Council welcomed three new police officers at its meeting Monday, bringing the Tehachapi Police Department to nearly full staffing. Police Chief Kent Kroeger introduced officers Adriana Aguilar, Angel Gomez and Richard Flores to the council, noting that all three had recently completed the police academy with another agency.
Bakersfield Californian
Kern County Fair draws more than 340,000 visitors
The numbers are in: The Kern County Fair drew more than 340,000 visitors during its 2022 run. Fair officials noted that although the second weekend had the most guests, there was still a big increase in fair-goers the first weekend over the same weekend last year.
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Protect Morro Bay for residents, tourists
With hot, dry summers in Bakersfield, many seek relief on the Central Coast. If a Texas-based Vistra Energy proposal is approved, Morro Bay/Estero Bay will no longer be the idyllic coastal town many have grown to love.
38-Year-Old Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that a crash happened at around 6:39 a.m. when [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KCSO says human remains discovered in eastern Kern County belong to Ronnetta Martin
MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the human remains found in an open desert area on Sierra Highway near Backus Road in Mojave. On Aug. 15, deputies were dispatched to the Mojave area to a possible deceased person on Monday at about 8:30 a.m., according to KCSO. When deputies arrived […]
Videos show prison escapee buying bus ticket in Las Vegas before capture
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Video shows convicted murderer and escaped inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera buying a bus ticket to Tijuana Tuesday afternoon, days after he escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center on Friday. Surveillance video from the bus stop obtained from 8 News Now shows Duarte-Herrera buying the ticket for a route scheduled to leave […]
Las Vegas police capture escaped inmate 'without incident'
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Nevada prison escapee Porfirio Duarte-Herrera is in custody, according to Las Vegas police. Police said in a tweet he was arrested without incident. "Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been taken into custody without incident by LVMPD patrol officers near Eastern and Owens," the Las Vegas police tweet said.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle on Union Avenue and 4th Street in the city of Bakersfield on Tuesday night, Sept. 27, around 11:20 p.m. A Bakersfield Police Department officer was flagged down for a vehicle versus pedestrian on the 300 block of...
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
Nevada Gov. Sisolak on Las Vegas-area prison escape: ‘It seems like I didn’t get the whole story’
Nevada Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak said he was told a convicted murderer had escaped from a prison outside of Las Vegas on Tuesday morning – four days after the man, who was captured Wednesday, is believed to have escaped.
Third suspect arrested in rapper PnB Rock's killing
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada on Thursday.
Small earthquake rattles parts of Las Vegas
The U.S. Geological Survey says that an earthquake measuring 2.4 on the Richter scale hit at around 8pm. The quake was centered just east of Craig Road and Camino al Norte near Craig Ranch Regional Park. No damage or injuries were reported.
KMPH.com
2 men dead, including suspect, woman wounded in shooting at Tulare County dairy
Two people are dead and another was rushed to the hospital following a shooting at a dairy Thursday morning west of Goshen in Tulare County. The sheriff's office says a 49-year-old woman was shot but will survive. The suspect and another man did not survive. Deputies were called to Delta...
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
Las Vegas police seek to identify hospitalized man found at park
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are asking for help in identifying an unknown man found at a local park. The man was found at the park on Aug. 10 and is now being treated at a local hospital. He was described as approximately 22 years old, 5 feet 5 inches, 149 pounds, […]
An old California mining town is reappearing in a shriveling lake
With the ongoing drought, local lakes and rivers are facing the impacts of wildlife dying… and communities reemerging?
Taco Bros closing downtown location, offers free birria tacos Friday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Taco Bros, known for its cheesy birria tacos and seemingly always long lines, is closing its downtown location. The business made the announcement on Instagram. “We are sadly announcing that @tacobros Downtown Location where it has all started is officially closing this weekend,” the post says. An employee confirmed Sunday is […]
Bakersfield Californian
Local market picks up for new, existing homes
The single-family home market in Bakersfield regained lost ground in August, swinging from small declines in median prices one month prior to gains in the low single digits for new and existing houses, according to a report released Saturday. Growth in sales volume, too, reversed earlier signs of slowing during...
Tehachapi man found dead in desert was shot multiple times: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a Tehachapi man whose body was found earlier this month in the eastern Kern desert has been ruled a homicide. An autopsy conducted by the Kern County Coroner’s Office determined Larry Gene Christy, 25, died of multiple gunshot wounds. Christy’s body was found on Sept. 11 in Boron, […]
Bakersfield Californian
Bud Nationals at Bakersfield Speedway this weekend
Six divisions of racing will take place on Friday and Saturday night at Bakersfield Speedway as the track hosts the 39th annual Budweiser Nationals. Modifieds, Sport Mods, Pro Stocks and Hobby Stocks will run full race programs each night — heats, preliminary races if needed and features. In addition, American Stocks will be in action on the third-mile clay oval on Friday night with IMCA Stocks taking to the track on Saturday night.
