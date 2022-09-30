Read full article on original website
Related
cilfm.com
Indiana couple faces murder charges
Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
KFVS12
Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois
Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The dry weather is causing farmers to work overtime to keep their crops watered. Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Police in Carbondale search for a suspect...
KFVS12
Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale
Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The dry weather is causing farmers to work overtime to keep their crops watered. SEMO and SIU on the move. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and the...
KFVS12
Carbondale man sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for 2020 home invasion
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for his role in a 2020 home invasion. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez on Monday, October 3, Jason L. Wooley, Jr., 21, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 18.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
wish989.com
Carbondale Police Looking for Robbery Suspect
CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery during the early morning hours of Sept. 18 in the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue. Officers learned at about 12:28 a.m. the victim was inside a business when they were approached by the suspect. The...
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
KFVS12
Supporters give to families of fallen Missouri troopers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly a hundred people came out to support the 9th Annual Artisan Contracting Golf Tournament for the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society on Monday. The MASTERS is a nonprofit organization that helps with funeral expenses, loan payments, mortgage payments, and other bills...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kbsi23.com
1 shot, 2 face charges in Dix, IL
DIX, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a man died after he was shot in Dix, Ill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near Lot #70. Mt. Vernon police officers responded to assist.
KFVS12
Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.
JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice. During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning. The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to...
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
Officers investigating double shooting in St. Louis City
KFVS12
2 arrested for Jefferson County murder
The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Costumed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash Saturday night on I-55 in illinois
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State Police responded to a hit and run incident at about 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 55 in Collinsville which resulted in a woman dead. According to a press release, troopers learned the woman was getting into her broken-down car on the right shoulder of I-55 when she was struck by a semitruck.
KFVS12
Miss Illinois tours southern Illinois
Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Repairs are underway on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The Mississippi River at...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau hospital offering virtual urgent care service
The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukies are moving up in the world. A Heartland Juvenile Detention center is a "A Facility in Crisis." Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash to end with 20th year. Updated: 5 hours...
Two at-large after St. Louis Co. home break-in turns deadly
Authorities are looking for two suspects at large after a break-in at a St. Louis County home last weekend turned fatal.
KMOV
Teen dies after shooting Friday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
abc17news.com
Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
recordpatriot.com
Granite City woman faces felony DUI charge
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday with felony DUI after an incident in Granite City earlier that day. Audrey G. Altmeyer, 27, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
Comments / 1