Dix, IL

cilfm.com

Indiana couple faces murder charges

Jefferson County authorities arrested a man and woman from Evansville, Ind., following a fatal shooting in Mt. Vernon this past weekend. 23-year-old Treyaveon Massie and 43-year-old Retha McIntire allegedly shot a man several times at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park, just north of Mt. Vernon. The primary resident of the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KFVS12

Police investigation in Jackson County, Illinois

Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The dry weather is causing farmers to work overtime to keep their crops watered. Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Police in Carbondale search for a suspect...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Deadly shooting investigation in Carbondale

Low river levels in the Heartland led to discovery of a vehicle in the Mississippi River over the weekend. The dry weather is causing farmers to work overtime to keep their crops watered. SEMO and SIU on the move. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and the...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Carbondale man sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for 2020 home invasion

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to 18.5 years in prison for his role in a 2020 home invasion. According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph A. Cervantez on Monday, October 3, Jason L. Wooley, Jr., 21, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 18.5 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by 18 months of mandatory supervised release.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Suspect steals ambulance, leads police on multi-jurisdiction chase

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man accused of stealing an ambulance from a Jefferson County hospital was taken into custody in St. Louis City. A man, believed to be under the influence of drugs, was taken to Mercy Jefferson Hospital, according to Crystal City Police. After he was discharged, he reportedly stole an empty Valle Ambulance District vehicle that was idling. Paramedics had just taken a patient inside moments before.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wish989.com

Carbondale Police Looking for Robbery Suspect

CARBONDALE – Carbondale Police are looking for a suspect involved in a robbery during the early morning hours of Sept. 18 in the 300 block of South Illinois Avenue. Officers learned at about 12:28 a.m. the victim was inside a business when they were approached by the suspect. The...
CARBONDALE, IL
advantagenews.com

Pedestrian killed in Collinsville

There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

Supporters give to families of fallen Missouri troopers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Roughly a hundred people came out to support the 9th Annual Artisan Contracting Golf Tournament for the Missouri Association of State Troopers Emergency Relief Society on Monday. The MASTERS is a nonprofit organization that helps with funeral expenses, loan payments, mortgage payments, and other bills...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

1 shot, 2 face charges in Dix, IL

DIX, Ill. (KBSI) – Two people face charges after a man died after he was shot in Dix, Ill. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 to the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park near Lot #70. Mt. Vernon police officers responded to assist.
DIX, IL
KFVS12

Burn ban issued for Union County, Ill.

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Union County Sheriff Dale Foster issued an emergency burn ban on Sunday, October 2 for the entire county until further notice. During this time, residents are urged to refrain from any outdoor burning. The emergency burn ban has been put in place in an effort to...
UNION COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

2 arrested for Jefferson County murder

The Out of Darkness suicide awareness, prevention walk will bein Paducah on Saturday, Oct. 1. National Commander of American Legion visits Mo. The National Commander of American Legion visited several site in Missouri on Friday, Sept. 30. Cape Comic Con underway in Cape Girardeau. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Costumed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Miss Illinois tours southern Illinois

Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Repairs are underway on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The Mississippi River at...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau hospital offering virtual urgent care service

The Southeast Missouri Redhawks and the Southern Illinois Salukies are moving up in the world. A Heartland Juvenile Detention center is a "A Facility in Crisis." Carbondale police are investigating an incident in the 700-block of Lewis Lane. Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash to end with 20th year. Updated: 5 hours...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KMOV

Teen dies after shooting Friday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri man convicted of killing 2 women, 2 children

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 shooting of his girlfriend, her two children and her mother. A St. Charles County jury deliberated about two hours Friday before finding 50-year-old Richard Emery guilty of four counts of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Kate Kasten. They say he then shot and killed Kasten’s 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, and Kasten’s two children, 8-year-old Zoe and 10-year-old Jonathan. Sentencing is scheduled for Saturday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Prosecutors say Emery killed the victims after Kate Kasten told him to leave her house. Emery’s attorneys argued he has a mental illness that caused him to lose control.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Granite City woman faces felony DUI charge

EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday with felony DUI after an incident in Granite City earlier that day. Audrey G. Altmeyer, 27, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
GRANITE CITY, IL

