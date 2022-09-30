Read full article on original website
KCBY
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
KCBY
American Association of Airport Executives recognizes two Eugene Airport recipients
JACKSON, Wy. — The Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives recognizes those individuals and companies who represent the very best in the field of aviation. The annual meeting of the Northwest chapter was in Jackson, WY held September 27-30. Among the awards, two recipients were from...
KCBY
Negotiations continue on Weyerhaeuser worker contract
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — After nearly three weeks of striking, negotiations between Weyerhaeuser and its employees began again Friday morning. The company had rejected the counter-proposal the workers and union had submitted two weeks ago, last week, standing firm on the company's previous proposal. After a short meeting last...
KCBY
Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
KCBY
Giving back to our veterans; The 'Lane County Stand Down' event wraps up
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
KCBY
Springfield students create dance video to celebrate Peace Week
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — For many, Friday is the day to get out and dance. Friday, students from the Academy of Arts and Academics in Springfield recorded their own dance video at Island Park. They did it for the school's Peace Week celebration. A choregraphed dance was given to the...
KCBY
Strangest Things Haunted Farm opens in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Just in time for October, there's a haunted farm that opened on Friday for spooky tours. "We want to make you pee your pants, we want to make you run, we want to make you scream, we want to make you have the time of your life," says Kalin Howard, owner of Strangest Things Haunted Farm.
KCBY
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
