ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'I'm not retiring!': Steve Wright assures fans they will still hear his voice on the radio as he prepares for final afternoon show after 23 years

By Daily Mail Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Steve Wright will host the final programme of his Radio 2 afternoon show today – but insists he is not retiring.

The presenter, pictured, revealed in July that his show – Steve Wright in the Afternoon – had been axed in what was believed to be part of BBC moves to cut the age of the main presenters on the station.

Ahead of his final appearance, he wrote on Radio 2's social media accounts: 'I wanted to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has taken the trouble to listen over the past 23 years.

'I would like to say what a privilege it's been bringing you great choons [sic], conversation, information, entertainment, high humour and of course great guests.'

Wright, 68, added: 'I'm not retiring! Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs continues on Radio 2 every weekend.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eeBMP_0iFwnI4500
Steve Wright will host the final programme of his Radio 2 afternoon show today – but insists he is not retiring

Scott Mills is to take over the afternoon slot, after departing Radio 1 last month.

In a reference to his future, Wright added: 'I am taking a break from daytime radio and will continue at Radio 2.

'I'll be going a tad digital with a podcast, Serious Jockin' will still be there on BBC Sounds, and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs continues on Radio 2 every weekend.'

Wright has presented Steve Wright in the Afternoon on the 2pm slot since 1999 and also presents Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs on the network.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AAKzw_0iFwnI4500
The presenter, pictured, revealed in July that his show – Steve Wright in the Afternoon – had been axed

He added that he would also be presenting a special programme on Radio 2 on National Album Day and will be returning to the network to present a number of festival specials over Christmas.

After joining the BBC in 1998, Mills, 49, presented the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show until 2004 after which he moved to a weekend afternoon slot for six months.

Until his departure in August, he presented the Scott Mills show on Radio 1 between 1pm and 4pm, along with co-presenter Chris Stark, as well as The Official Chart Show on a Friday since 2018.

Mills will join Radio 2 to present a new weekday show, while Stark, who also departed Radio 1 last month, is joining the Capital Breakfast Show.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

James Corden keeps it casual as he steps out in LA hand-in-hand with his wife Julia Carey and kids Max, 11, Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four

James Corden kept it casual as he stepped out hand-in-hand with his wife Julia Carey and their three kids during a family outing in Los Angeles, California, on Friday. The actor, 44, took a break from his busy work schedule to spend time with his wife and their children - Max, 11, Carey, seven, and Charlotte, four.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE - 'I never beat Alex. I don't understand why she said these things about me': Alex Scott's father hits back at her claims he 'bullied and abused' her as he insists he 'was strict but never violent'

Alex Scott's father has hit backs at her claims that he bullied and abused her during a traumatic childhood, insisting that he was strict - but not violent. The BBC football pundit describes her father Tony Scott as a 'controlling violent drunk' who was 'stupidly cruel' and that she and her brother would frequently hear him beating their mother - with one incident so violent that she believed that she had died.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
MUSIC
Daily Mail

American crooner Richard Marx opens up about the difficulties of working with Aussie country star Keith Urban - despite the pair writing a number of hit songs together

American singer-songwriter Richard Marx has revealed that Keith Urban can be fickle when it comes to writing a hit. Marx, 59, who has written top-selling records for Barbara Streisand and U.S. boy band NSYNC, says that the Aussie superstar has trouble making up his mind when it comes to choosing which songs to record.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Stark
Person
Scott Mills
Daily Mail

Bachelorette star Garrett Yrigoyen is engaged! He has proposed to Alex Farrar after two years of dating: 'I can't wait to spend forever with you'

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar are getting ready to tie the knot. The Bachelorette star, 33, asked his yoga instructor partner to marry him in San Diego on Sunday. He revealed the news of their engagement in an Instagram post, writing, 'Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al.'
SAN DIEGO, CA
Daily Mail

House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'

Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Bbc Radio 1#Bbc#Radio 2
Daily Mail

BBC Three star Jasmine Burkett who appeared in dwarfism reality show Small Teen Bigger World died after overdosing on antipsychotic drug Quetiapine, inquest hears

A BBC Three star who appeared in the dwarfism reality TV show Small Teen Bigger World died after she overdosed on the antipsychotic drug Quetiapine, an inquest has heard. Jasmine Burkitt, 28, died at her home at Bodelwyddan, North Wales, in June earlier this year - 12 years after she shot to fame in the four-part documentary.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

630K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy