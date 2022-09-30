ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsburg, OR

Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
CRESWELL, OR
Pickup catches on fire in parking lot of Taco Bell in Eugene

EUGENE, Ore. — A pickup truck is burning Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Taco Bell restaurant located at 2805 Chad Drive in Eugene. A witness saw the pickup as it was smoking. It eventually caught fire. Fire and emergency responders hadn't made it to the area...
EUGENE, OR
City
Scottsburg, OR
County
Douglas County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat

COOS BAY, Ore. — For Halloween, the Coos Bay Downtown Association (CBDA), along with downtown businesses, are opening their doors for the Downtown Coos Bay Halloween Trick or Treat on Monday, October 31st from 3:00-5:00p.m. in Downtown Coos Bay. CDBA says Trick or Treaters should look for the large...
COOS BAY, OR
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people

EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
EUGENE, OR

