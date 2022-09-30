The Texas gubernatorial candidate took a short break from his campaign to stop by "Harry’s House" on Sunday Harry Styles just endorsed Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor. On Sunday, at the fifth show of his six-day, sold-out concert series at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, the "As It Was" singer paused to give his usual beginning-of-show speech and revealed a new "Beto for Texas" sticker on his guitar. In videos captured by fans, the polka dot–wearing singer asks the crowd, "Are you ready?" as the big-screen cuts to...

AUSTIN, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO