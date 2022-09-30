For Brian Kelly, there’s a difference between being on the “edge of aggressiveness” and being “reckless.”. Mistakes are a part of the game, especially at the quarterback position. Kelly’s theory is that he never likes to see interceptions or turnovers but that they happen in an offense that operates from aggression. As great as Jayden Daniels has been at taking care of the ball for the Tigers this season, LSU’s offense was problematic through the air against Auburn, as the team tossed for just 85 total yards on the night.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO