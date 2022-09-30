Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire StateJoe MertensLouisiana State
Related
Improvement in LSU passing game will take complete offensive effort
For Brian Kelly, there’s a difference between being on the “edge of aggressiveness” and being “reckless.”. Mistakes are a part of the game, especially at the quarterback position. Kelly’s theory is that he never likes to see interceptions or turnovers but that they happen in an offense that operates from aggression. As great as Jayden Daniels has been at taking care of the ball for the Tigers this season, LSU’s offense was problematic through the air against Auburn, as the team tossed for just 85 total yards on the night.
Everything Josh Heupel said to kick off LSU week
Tennessee doesn’t get to stay in the shallow end of the SEC pool coming off its open date last week – the eighth-ranked Vols start the October portion of their schedule with a road game at one of the league’s most daunting venues. Next up for Tennessee is a game at 25th-ranked LSU in Baton Rouge, where it hasn’t played since an infamous loss at Tiger Stadium in 2010. Second-year Vols coach Josh Heupel got LSU week underway with his regular Monday press conference looking ahead to the matchup with the Tigers.
Sevyn Banks injury update: LSU DB diagnosed with spinal cord bruise, out 5-6 weeks
Sevyn Banks' injury is a spinal cord bruise, LSU head football coach Brian Kelly told reporters during his game-week press conference. Banks expected to be out 5-to-6 weeks, Kelly said. Banks was carted off the field on a stretcher just seven seconds into the Tigers' game against Auburn, but it...
247Sports
Bryan Harsin defends job security, program's trajectory after LSU meltdown
AUBURN, Alabama — Improvement was teased in the form of a big first-half lead. But all-too-familiar trends quickly swept over Auburn in its latest loss under Bryan Harsin. Harsin’s team spotted LSU a 17-0 lead in the second quarter then went scoreless for the rest of the game, dropping to 3-2 (1-1 SEC) on the season with a 21-17 home loss on Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LOOK: Vols announce uniform combination for LSU game
Tennessee football won't be in traditional away uniforms this weekend when it kicks off with LSU in Baton Rouge on Saturday (12 p.m. Eastern Time; TV: ESPN) at Tiger Stadium. Because LSU wears white uniforms at home, the Vols will wear their alternate smokey grey uniforms — smokey grey jerseys, smokey grey pants and smokey great helmets — against the Tigers, Tennessee announced on social media Monday afternoon.
GoVols247 Podcast: Injury, secondary chatter heading into LSU week
Looking for a discussion on Tennessee’s injury situation and secondary concerns heading into LSU week?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio), Ben McKee (from an unnamed location) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss some important injury notes and some serious secondary concerns heading into a week that’ll conclude with the eighth-ranked Vols playing at 25th-ranked LSU on Saturday in Baton Rouge.
247Sports
53K+
Followers
379K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0