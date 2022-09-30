ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

National Fallen Firefighters Memorial honors Washington’s fallen fire hero’s

WASHINGTON – The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be honoring 148 fallen firefighters, four from Washington, the weekend of Oct. 8 to Oct. 9 in Maryland. Luis Ignacio Batayola and William Cababat Jr from the Seattle Fire Department, James E. Krouse from the Colfax Fire Department and Cody S. Traber from Spokane County Fire District #9 will all be honored at The National Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy