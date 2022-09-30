Read full article on original website
Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
American Association of Airport Executives recognizes two Eugene Airport recipients
JACKSON, Wy. — The Northwest Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives recognizes those individuals and companies who represent the very best in the field of aviation. The annual meeting of the Northwest chapter was in Jackson, WY held September 27-30. Among the awards, two recipients were from...
Oregon State University launches new crisis team
Oregon State University is launching a new crisis team to help students facing mental health challenges. The team has four members, and it's called OSU Assist. When emergency calls come in on campus, dispatchers will decide whether to send police officers or this new crisis team. The goal of the...
Giving back to our veterans; The 'Lane County Stand Down' event wraps up
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people
EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
Oregon State throws four interceptions for the second game in a row vs Utah
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State kicked off Pac-12 play hosting #6 USC last week and although the Beavers couldn't pull out the win, they definitely had chances to. And this week it didn't get much easier for OSU as the Beavs traveled to take on #12 Utah. The Beavers...
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
