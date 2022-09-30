ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Oregon HWY 99 in Creswell to close for construction

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Starting at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7th through 7:00 a.m. on October 11th, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced there will be a full closure of OR 99. ODOT says this is while rail partners replace tracks and make the landings at OR 99...
CRESWELL, OR
kpic

Oregon State University launches new crisis team

Oregon State University is launching a new crisis team to help students facing mental health challenges. The team has four members, and it's called OSU Assist. When emergency calls come in on campus, dispatchers will decide whether to send police officers or this new crisis team. The goal of the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Trial pending for man charge with running over two people

EUGENE, Ore. — Our station has continuing coverage about an 18-year-old man who faces multiple charges, including murder. This, after police say he ran over two people earlier this month. Killing one and injuring the other. Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow says that the charges against Anthony Charles...
EUGENE, OR
Oregon volleyball dominating Pac-12 with unstoppable defense

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon volleyball team has now started Pac-12 play, not just with three wins, but with three sweeps over top-ranked opponents like Stanford and their win Sunday against Arizona. Now there's no surprise that when the Ducks woke up Sunday morning, they found their name in...
EUGENE, OR

