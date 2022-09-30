Read full article on original website
Friends of the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City have been awarded $75,000 in state tax credits through the Community Service Tax Credit Program sponsored by the State Department of Commerce. Funds raised through the program are dedicated to the project to build a new public library for the Junction City / Fort Riley / Geary County area.
Junction City Commissioners will be asked to approve Freedom Fest JC as the City's Fourth of July celebration when they meet Tuesday evening. In 2022 Freedom Fest JC was held for the first time downtown while Sundown Salute moved many of their operations to Milford. The Sundown Salute parade, veterans ceremony and Freedom Run events were held in Junction City. City Manager Allen Dinkel said Freedom Fest was started last year in order to keep something downtown in Heritage Park.
If you’ve been watching and waiting for something to happen regarding a west Emporia travel plaza, so has the developer. “We have construction trailers coming down next week,” Johnny Brown said Thursday from Topeka. “They’re going to start moving the dirt and start building buildings.”
MANHATTAN — Kansas Farm Bureau has pledged the largest donation in the organization's history: $5 million over five years to support the Kansas State University College of Agriculture's innovation centers for grain, food, animal and agronomy research. The two new innovation centers will focus on the development and diversification of Kansas and the world's food and agricultural economy.
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
Junction City gave up one first quarter touchdown to the Washburn Rural Junior Blues and then held them scoreless the rest of the way in a 24-6 win in Topeka. The Blue Jays took advantage of five turnovers by the Junior Blues and also used a pair of long touchdown pass plays from Xavier Felton to Sheldon Butler-Lawson to get the win. The Junction City defense was strong in the ballgame.
There was not any illegal activity or missing money reported following a recent 2021 Geary County audit report to the county commission. But it did show confusion on multiple issues. One of those involved a $2.7 million COVID-19 check that officials noted was never deposited in the County accounts and then voided at the end of 2021. The action to void the check freed up the money for a radio project. The other issue involved 24 accounts that were being held outside the County's general checking, including 18 that were not on the County's audit report and were unknown to the commission. Those accounts, or funds, were legal.
SALINA —Authorities are investigating a weekend fire in Salina. Just before 10p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to reports of a fire near Downtown Auto Service located at 119 S. Eighth Street, according to the Salina Fire Department. Eyewitness to the fire, Tyler Sartain — a congregant of the Heartland...
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials responded to separate motorcycle and rollover crashes over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, emergency crews were called to the area of N 10th St. and Bluemont Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday. A Chrysler Sebring was going east on Highway 24 near Rochester Road when a pedestrian ran into the road around noon Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old from […]
Geary County Public Works Household Hazardous waste has issued a news release saying that lithium-ion batteries should never be in your garbage or recycling containers. Those are the kind of batteries found in your cellphone, laptop, tablets and other devices. If lithium batteries are damaged or short circuited they can...
Following an extensive investigation, on Sunday at approximately 6 p.m. the Junction City Police Department Arrested Joshua Sturgis a 34 year old resident of Junction City on the following requested charges in connection with the Sunday morning shooting death of Justin Rose, 38, Junction City. • 2nd Degree Murder. •...
RILEY COUNTY—A Manhattan man was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Manhattan. A 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Adam Rieger, 30, Manhattan, crashed near the intersection of N. 10th Street and Bluemont Avenue in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office closed SW 93rd Street west of Topeka for multiple structure fires on Saturday afternoon. As of 3:48 p.m., SW 93rd Street is closed between SW Topeka Boulevard and SW Jordan Road, according to a post by the SCSO. The Shawnee Heights Fire District, Mission Township Fire Department, […]
Oktoberfest opened Friday in downtown Junction City. The event attracted a large turnout for day one of the two day celebration. Photos courtesy of Kari Crump. Oktoberfest continues Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on North Washington from 6th to 10th Streets. Entertainment, games, food and beer are all...
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banda, Ana Sesilia; 37; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under influence of alcohol...
There will be a meet and greet for Democratic candidates on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. until noon at the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City. Candidates or their representatives invited to attend include David Toland - Lt. Governor, Rev. Mark Holland - U.S. Senate, Patrick Schmidt - Congressional District 2, Jeanna Repass - Kansas Secretary of State, Lynn Rogers - Kansas State Treasurer, Michael Seymour II - Kansas House District and Chris Mann - Kansas Attorney General will send a representative.
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The memorial services for Timothy “Tim” Cole were held Saturday morning at Fellowship Bible Church in Topeka. Timothy Cole, 59, of Topeka, was killed in an incident at the Goodyear tire plant on Saturday, September 24. According to his obituary, Cole was employed by...
RILEY COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just after 4p.m. Saturday in Riley County. A Chrysler 200 driven by Charlotte Velazquez, 27, Milford, hit a sign and rolled at the intersection of Tuttle Creek Blvd. and Stockdale Park Road, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
