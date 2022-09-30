Read full article on original website
White House set to highlight GOP-led abortion restrictions in 100 days since Roe
A new Biden administration report on abortion access in the U.S. describes how widely the procedure has been curtailed in the roughly 100 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned, according to excerpts from the memo that were obtained by ABC News. The report, compiled by Jen Klein, the head...
Biden befuddles with abortion tweet invoking comparisons to ‘Almighty:’ ‘I thought this was a parody account’
Twitter users mocked a strange tweet from President Biden on Sunday that seemed to draw comparisons between God, the devil and the two political parties on abortion.
