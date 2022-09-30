ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL

Japan's Kishida vows to regain trust in church controversy

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he will humbly listen to people’s “harsh voices” criticizing his governing party’s cozy ties to the ultra-conservative Unification Church and help victims of its allegedly fraudulent businesses and huge donation collection. Kishida has come...
WORLD
WRAL

S. Korean activists clash with police over anti-Kim balloons

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — South Korean activists say they clashed with police while launching balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda materials across the North Korean border, ignoring their government’s plea to stop such activities since the North has threatened to respond with “deadly” retaliation. Park Sang-hak, a North...
ADVOCACY
WRAL

Disney pulls its content from Dish and Sling TV over rate disagreement

CNN — Disney has blocked its content from being shown on Dish TV and Sllng TV channels after the companies were unable to reach agreement over a contract extension. The dispute affects access to Disney channels that include ESPN, FX, the Disney Channel and ABC local stations in seven markets.
FRESNO, CA
WRAL

How Spam became cool again

CNN — Spam is cool. The 85-year-old canned block of meat has undergone a cultural reinvention. Hormel has sold a record amount of Spam for seven straight years, and 2022 is on pace for another such milestone. The conglomerate behind Skippy and Jennie-O turkey says it can't make Spam fast enough and is increasing production capacity.
FOOD & DRINKS
WRAL

United Airlines suspending service at JFK Airport

CNN — United Airlines is temporarily halting service at New York's JFK Airport, saying its schedule there is too small to remain competitive. In a note shared with CNN Business, the airline said the start of the winter season, when more airlines resume flying to and from JFK, contributed to its "difficult decision."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

