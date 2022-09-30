President Biden increases federal aid cost share to 100% to Western Alaska communities affected by Typhoon Merbok

Read full article on original website
Alaska US Senate hopeful drops bid, backs fellow Republican
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A little-known candidate for the U.S. Senate race in Alaska suspended his campaign Monday, hoping not to divide the GOP vote during the general election by throwing his support to a fellow Republican backed by former President Donald Trump. Buzz Kelley, who finished fourth in...
Alaska’s Special House Race Stunned America. Here’s What November Could Bring.
A conversation with a leading pollster in Alaska about the state's bold, experimental politics, and what they mean for the rest of the country. Ben Jacobs is a writer based in Washington, D.C. In August, former Democratic state legislator Mary Peltola beat Republican candidate Sarah Palin in Alaska’s special House...
Sullivan drops hold on government funding bill after Biden agrees to more Alaska money
Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan (R) dropped his hold on a short-term government funding measure Thursday after President Biden acceded to his demand for more disaster relief assistance for coastal Alaskan communities slammed by flooding and landslides caused by Typhoon Merbok. Sullivan said he insisted to the White House that Alaska get the same federal treatment…
Mary Peltola — who defeated Sarah Palin in a special election — is sworn in as the first Alaska Native in the House of Representatives: 'It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented'
Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to Congress in a tweet."It has taken 233 years for the US Congress to be fully represented," said Kahele. It was a historic day as Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele and Rep. Sharice Davids welcomed Mary Peltola to the US House of Representatives.
U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved broadly bipartisan legislation Thursday that would provide billions for natural disaster relief, military and economic aid to Ukraine and funding to help low-income families offset the rising costs of heating and cooling their homes. It includes $2.5 billion in assistance for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire that burned large swaths of […] The post U.S. Senate approves stopgap spending bill with disaster relief, heating aid appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Zinke attacks Libertarian Lamb, Tranel points to GOP opponent’s ‘lies’
Republican Ryan Zinke, Libertarian John Lamb, and Democrat Monica Tranel debate in Butte for the U.S. House of Representatives. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) When Monica Tranel corrected Ryan Zinke on the full name of the monopoly power utility in Montana, the audience broke the “no cheering” rule. Zinke,...
Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move
Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
House sends bill to Biden to avert a government shutdown and further aid Ukraine
Congress has moved to avert a government shutdown just hours before it would have begun. President Biden is expected to sign the bill into law before the midnight deadline. The legislation also contains funding for Ukraine, disaster relief, and heating assistance. House Democrats and ten House Republicans on Friday passed...
Senate Introduces Legislation to Support Tribal Economic Development
WASHINGTON – A trio of U.S. Senators introduced legislation yesterday to support economic development in tribal communities by removing “fundamentally unfair aspects of the tax code” and putting Tribes on par with state and local governments, according to one of the bill’s sponsors. Sens. Catherine Cortez...
Anchorage School Board to approve agreement with Eklutna Tribe to create district-wide performative ‘land acknowledgement’ for schools
At the Oct 4 meeting of the Anchorage School Board, members will be voting on a resolution that will require the schools to start using a performative land acknowledgement that recognizes that there were some people living on the land in the Anchorage area before other people from other places arrived to live on the land.
