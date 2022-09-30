ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Cool Car: 2022 Honda Passport Trailsport AWD

By Madison Montag, Dennis Buterbaugh
abc27 News
 4 days ago

(WHTM) — Honda joins the off-road club with the all-new Passport Trailsport. With off-road SUVs booming in popularity, Honda now wants to play in the mud too.

The new Passport has a more truck-like front-end than older models, with beefier tires to go along with the rugged look. However, the new Honda Passport Trailsport is mostly just a city kid dressed up in hiking clothes.

The all-wheel-drive system has torque vectoring, which shifts power around for better traction control on the trails.

The interior is similar to the Honda Pilot, which hasn’t seen a redesign in years. The gauge cluster can be configured in multiple ways, but the video touchscreen feels outdated (despite including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto).

Push buttons are used to control the nine-speed automatic transmission.

The Trailsport model also comes with comfy front seats. And no third row of seating means plenty of space in the second row for kids to stretch out.

There is also a lot of cargo space available without a third row of seats. Folding the second row is as easy as pressing a button.

The car accelerates well, and the new Trailsport can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

So for the 2022 Honda Passport Trailsport AWD, thumbs up for roomy interior, comfort, and utility; Thumbs down for the outdated dashboard.

The car averaged about 21 miles per gallon while being tested. The as-reviewed sticker price is $44,090.

abc27 News

abc27 News

