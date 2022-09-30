Read full article on original website
A New Mexican Restaurant Concept is Coming to Denver Next Year
Gorditas Doña Juana will take over a space that was once a bank
Homeless people can earn $90 cash daily with Denver Day Works
Bayaud Enterprises operates laundry trucks staffed by people experiencing homelessness for people experiencing homelessness.Denver Day Works/City and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) The Denver City Council likely will add $41,000 next week to a popular program that puts people experiencing homelessness to work.
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From Texas
Venezuelan migrants are crossing the United States and Mexican border in higher numbers since they started arriving over the past 14 years. President Joe Biden granted Venezuelan migrants temporary protected status for 18 months.
Coloradans impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday in South Carolina, and some Coloradans were in its path.
KKTV
Police activity at a Colorado medical center in Lafayette on Monday, no known threat to the public
LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Lafayette asked the public to avoid the Good Samaritan Medical Center on Monday. At about 3:10 p.m. the department tweeted the following:. “Police activity at Good Sam Medical Center, 200 Exempla Circle. Please avoid area at this time. More information to follow,” the tweet reads.
