Sioux City Journal

FrontPageBets looks at best bets for Rams vs. 49ers on Monday Night Football

The last time they met, the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams authored a memorable chapter of their decades-long rivalry, as the Rams held on to win the NFC Championship Game en route to claiming Super Bowl 56. But the 49ers have had the Rams’ number outside that game...
NFL
Sioux City Journal

Top 3 NFL Week 4 player props to watch

Through three weeks of the NFL season, we know anything can -- and probably will -- happen. Heading into Week 4, however, there is one thing we can be confident in: There's a first time for everything. Through the first three weeks of 2022, we've seen a few historic moments,...
NFL
Wyoming News

NFL: Chicago Bears at New York Giants

Oct 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
