Nashville Repertory Theatre to Present Free Staged Reading of Laure Gunderson’s The Revolutionist

For the sake of my and my children’s safety I would like my name kept confidential. I am a single mom of two autistic children, ages 4 & 6. I was sexually assaulted earlier this year and I am currently 29 weeks pregnant and on bedrest for preeclampsia. My family and I were living in Idaho in a beautiful home, with a large yard, in one of the best school districts in the state. I had my own bakery and everything was going so beautifully before I was assaulted. We had a large loving cat and a Golden Retriever with the personality of Marmaduke.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 22 HOURS AGO