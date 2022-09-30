Nashville Repertory Theatre to Present Free Staged Reading of Laure Gunderson’s The Revolutionist

Read full article on original website
Tennessee Tribune
Black History PreservationistsFundraising for 264 Natchez St.
FRANKLIN, TN — Money is needed to renovate a Natchez Street house for a. heritage center run by the African American Heritage Society here, so Maurice. Pope is volunteering his culinary talents again. “We were able to raise about $20,000 in the matter of seven hours” last year when...
Murfreesboro Couple Presented Award to Healthcare Heroes Who Saved Daughter’s Life
Murfreesboro, Tenn.—Former Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford patient Averi Bates and her husband, Samuel Bates, returned to the hospital on Thursday, September 29th, to show gratitude to their personal healthcare heroes. At the start of Averi’s pregnancy, she was considered high risk. “In 2019, while working as a cardiology nurse,...
Letter to the Editor: Please Help! Need Food, Childcare and Housing in Nashville
For the sake of my and my children’s safety I would like my name kept confidential. I am a single mom of two autistic children, ages 4 & 6. I was sexually assaulted earlier this year and I am currently 29 weeks pregnant and on bedrest for preeclampsia. My family and I were living in Idaho in a beautiful home, with a large yard, in one of the best school districts in the state. I had my own bakery and everything was going so beautifully before I was assaulted. We had a large loving cat and a Golden Retriever with the personality of Marmaduke.
9 Fall Weekend Activities in Clarksville, Tennessee
CLARKSVILLE, TENN. – From historic sites and antiquing to pumpkin patches and breweries, Clarksville is the perfect destination for a fall getaway. Its location along I-24, a quick 40 miles northwest of Nashville, makes this city an ideal autumn road trip for families, solo travelers, or empty nesters. Boyd’s...
AARP To Host Affordable Housing Roundtable With Nashville Leaders Oct. 5
Nashville, Tenn. – The affordable housing crisis is major issue and it impacts thousands of Nashville-area residents every day. AARP Research shows that 85% of Tennesseans want to age in their homes, but Tennessee ranks 43rd in the country for the care services and support older adults would need to do so.
Luxury Coach Service Vonlane Rolls Into the South With Routes Between Nashville and Atlanta
NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.
