El Paso County, CO

Man arrested on arson charges for intentionally starting fire near I-25

By Ashley Eberhardt
 4 days ago

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A 44-year-old man is facing arson charges after he was arrested following a grass fire near I-25 on Thursday.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), John Leavins was arrested on arson charges thanks to detailed suspect information provided by the multiple people who called 911 and reported the fire.

Just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, EPSO began receiving numerous 911 calls reporting a suspicious person walking with a gas can and starting fires near I-25 at mile marker 121, just south of Pikes Peak International Raceway.

EPSO and the Fountain Fire Department responded and found the grass fire, along with heavy smoke in the area. The fire was extinguished quickly, and thanks to the descriptions provided by callers to 911, Leavins was located and taken into custody.

Courtesy: EPSO

EPSO thanked the Fountain Fire Department and those who called dispatch with detailed descriptions, as it possibly prevented Leavins from “continuing these acts and further endangering the public.”

Leavins was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a 4th Degree Arson charge.

