cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
cleveland19.com
Police: 18-year-old killed in Cleveland’s Euclid-Green neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 18-year-old man was found killed in Cleveland Saturday night, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department. Police found the man inside of a car near the intersections of Euclid Avenue and Green Road with a gunshot wound to the face on Oct. 1, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
cleveland19.com
Break-in suspect rams into security guard vehicle, Akron police say
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men trying to break into a storage facility in Akron, intentionally crashed into a security guard’s vehicle, before driving through the closed security gate, police said. Akron officers said they were called out to the American Storage Facility in the 80 block of...
cleveland19.com
Berea man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Berea man was charged last week after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old step-daughter during a virtual school class. The incident occurred Sept. 28 and was seen by the girl’s teacher and 39 classmates, police said. The teen’s stepfather, David Lowe, a registered...
cleveland19.com
Youngstown man fatally shot in Cleveland; Kent man arrested
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police records show investigators have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old Youngstown man. According to police, the incident took place around 5:40 p.m. Thursday in the city’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim, identified...
cleveland19.com
Father hurt, 2 boys killed in Canton crash
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said two boys died Saturday night and their father was hurt following a rollover crash. The wreck took place around 9:20 p.m. in the 900 block of Harrison Ave NW. Officers said Javon Moore, 31, was driving a Ford F550 when he lost control...
cleveland19.com
Canton police search for 16-year-old double shooting suspect
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police said detectives are looking for a 16-year-old boy suspected of shooting two people Friday evening. According to police, the incident took place around 6:35 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Wertz Avenue NW. Detectives said Amarion Moore, of Canton, is wanted...
cleveland19.com
Summit County Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford in a drive-by shooting in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black was indicted on the charge of murder. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Black on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.
whbc.com
Two Young Boys Killed in a Crash in Canton; Their Dad the Driver
Still not many details on how it may have happened but the lives of two children were taken in a one-car accident in Canton on Saturday night. Canton Police say just before 9:30 Saturday night police were called to an accident in the 900 block of Harrison Ave SW. Officers found a Ford F550 had lost control, went off of the roadway, and rolled one time before striking a tree. The vehicle had three occupants including the driver, 31 year old Javon Moore of Canton, who was transported to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital with life threatening injuries, and his two children who died at the scene. Killed were 13-year old Kayden Compton of Canton and 10-year old Brayden Kauffman of Canton. The Canton Metro Crash Team responded and continues to investigate the incident. It is unknown if drugs, alcohol, or speed were a factor at this time.
cleveland19.com
Akron police: Armed suspects force man to withdraw money from ATM
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said two suspects forced a 43-year-old man early Saturday morning to withdraw money from an ATM. According to police, two men approached the victim in a parking lot on Triplett Boulevard and forced themselves into his car at gunpoint. They pushed the victim to...
Cleveland man facing charges after 125 mph chase
A suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
50 violent offenders arrested in Cleveland during 'Operation Clean Sweep'
The Cleveland Division of Police partnered with over 20 agencies to arrest 50 violent offenders during Operation Clean Sweep.
Garfield Heights students dismissed after bullet found on bus, magazine in trash
Garfield Heights Middle School students were dismissed Monday after the school was placed on lockdown when a bullet was found on a school bus, then a loaded magazine was found in a trash can.
Arrest made after man found shot to death in street
CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown. According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at […]
cleveland19.com
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police confirmed Sunday afternoon a gunshot was fired after a fight broke out at the Summit Mall. 19 News previously learned police were called out at 2:42 p.m. A man and woman were attacked during a fight, according to a department press release. The man,...
whbc.com
Canton Man Found Guilty of Murder, to be Sentenced on Wednesday
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man will be sentenced on Wednesday after being found guilty of murder last week. 37-year-old Cortez Watson had claimed self-defense in an incident in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn off Sunset Strip Avenue NW in Jackson Township back in June.
