Effective: 2022-10-03 19:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Seminole The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Little Wekiva River near Altamonte Springs 2n affecting Seminole County. .Historic rainfall from Hurricane Ian brought the Little Wekiva River at Altamonte Springs to Major Flood Stage late last week and over the weekend. The river crested at 31.09 ft early Thursday morning and has now fallen to Moderate Flood Stage. Moderate Flooding is currently forecast into Tuesday morning. The river is forecast to fall to Minor Flood Stage into midweek as the basin continues to drain. For the Little Wekiva...including Altamonte Springs 2n...Moderate flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1100 AM EDT. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Wekiva River Altamonte Springs 2n. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Moderate flooding between State Road 434 and State Road 436, with water covering roads and entering low lying homes near the river. Flooding also occurring in the Clemson Drive and Lake Brantley areas. At 29.5 feet, Major flooding in the Spring Oaks neighborhood, with rescues likely necessary. Roads impassible and several inches of water in some homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:30 PM EDT Monday the stage was 29.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM EDT Monday was 29.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 28.5 feet late Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 28.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Little Wekiva River Altamonte Springs 2 28.5 29.3 Mon 6 pm 28.8 MSG MSG MSG MSG

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO