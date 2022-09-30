ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gersh Names Sandra Lucchesi and Matt Vioral as Partners

By Matt Donnelly
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dnN2I_0iFwk2qf00

The Gersh Agency has promoted literary agent Sandra Lucchesi and talent agent Matt Vioral to partners, expanding its total leadership to 28 people.

Gersh, which ranks as the lone privately-owned full service agency, makes the move amid consolidation and rapid ground-shifting in the representation landscape. A spokesperson told Variety the elevations serve to “highlight the strength and history of our resources while taking advance of our business around multi-hyphenate clients.”

Agency co-presidents David and Bob Gersh, along with managing partner Leslie Siebert, said they were “very proud of the leadership Sandra and Matt have brought to the agency and their respective departments and how well respected they are by their industry peers. We are thrilled to promote them both to partner.”

Lucchesi has been involved with award winning films, representing notable writers and writer-directors such as Andrea Arnold, Oscar winner Kevin Willmott (“BlacKkKlansman”), Richie Mehta (“Amal”), Anna Konkle (“Plus One”), Vera Herbert (“This Is Us”), David Seidler (“The King’s Speech”), Karen Janszen (“A Walk to Remember”), Angela Workman (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”) and Daniel Stiepleman (“On the Basis of Sex”). She is a graduate of UC Berkley.

Vioral began his career at Gersh and has been an agent for over a decade.  Recently named a member of AMPAS, his clients include “It” boys Jacob Elordi of “Euphoria” and Joe Keery of “Stranger Things,” Haley Lu Richardson, Ryan Eggold, Jason Isaacs, John Cusack, Mekhi Phifer, Kerry Bishe, Aisha Dee,  Alexander Dreymon, Sasheer Zamata and Daniel Sunjata. He attended UCLA.

Gersh counts around 150 agents across offices in New York and Los Angeles.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Danielle Deadwyler Gives an Oscar-Worthy Performance in ‘Till,’ But Will Enough Voters Watch the Film?

We have Denzel Washington’s single teardrop. We have Viola Davis’ runny nose. And now, we have Danielle Deadwyler’s lip quiver, expertly executed in Chinonye Chukwu’s deeply moving drama “Till.” Another best actress contender emerges although I wish the film could rise to the level of Deadwyler’s performance.   The sturdy drama follows Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), the mother of Emmett Till, whose abduction and lynching in 1955 sparked global outrage and served as an important catalyst in the civil rights movement. “Till” charts Mamie’s grief, as well as her pursuit of justice. But getting people to see a movie about such a horrific...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
MUSIC
Variety

Natalie Morales Joins CBS News

Long-time followers of Natalie Morale no doubt remember her stints on NBC News’ “Today” and “Dateline.” Going forward, they will have to look for her instead on CBS News’ “CBS Mornings” and “48 Hours.” Morales will take up new duties as a correspondent for CBS News, all the while keeping her role as the moderator of CBS’ daytime roundtable, “The Talk.” She joined CBS in 2021 after a 22-year stint at NBC News. “Natalie is one of the best in the business and a welcome addition to CBS News,” said Neeraj Khemlani, co-president of CBS’ news and stations unit, in a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aisha Dee
Person
Anna Konkle
Person
Kevin Willmott
Person
Mekhi Phifer
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Sasheer Zamata
Person
Jacob Elordi
Person
Ryan Eggold
Person
Andrea Arnold
Person
Daniel Sunjata
Person
Haley Lu Richardson
Person
Joe Keery
Variety

How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Used Folklore, Spiders and Snakes to Update Witchy Looks From the Original

It’s been 30 years since the first “Hocus Pocus,” which ended with the Sanderson sisters Winnie (Bette Midler), Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mary (Kathy Najimy) disintegrating. The Sanderson sisters are back in “Hocus Pocus 2,” now streaming on Disney+. After a brief backstory intro, Salem teen Becca (Whitney Peak) is fooled into lighting the black flame candle by Gilbert (Sam Richardson), the owner of the magic shop, formerly the Sanderson sisters’ home. And thus, the sisters are resurrected. Costume designer Sal Perez resurrected the trio’s outfits and then went even farther to breathe new life into the beloved property. At the...
MOVIES
Variety

Hardy Recovering From ‘Significant Injuries’ Following Tour Bus Crash: ‘Please Keep Our Road Family in Your Prayers’

Country singer-songwriter Hardy and his touring team are recovering from a bus accident that occurred early Sunday morning. The singer took to social media to update fans, revealing that all four people who were on the bus, including himself, “were all treated for significant injuries.” Michael Wilson Hardy was on the road after completing two shows in Bristol, Tenn., which is when the tour bus overturned on a portion of Interstate 40 West near Nashville, according to a report by the Tennessean. The artist has already been released from the hospital, “ordered by the doctors to recover for the next...
BRISTOL, TN
Variety

Danny Masterson’s Lawyer Warns That Campaign Ads Inflame Scientology Bias

Danny Masterson’s lawyer warned on Monday that TV ads in the race for Los Angeles mayor could inflame hostility toward the Church of Scientology, making it harder for Masterson to receive a fair trial. Masterson, the former “That ’70s Show” star, is scheduled to go on trial next week on three charges of forcible rape. Masterson is a member of the Church of Scientology, and the church and its processes are likely to figure in the trial. The church has also become an issue in the mayor’s race. Last week, Rick Caruso began running an ad attacking Karen Bass for praising Scientology...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Terry Bradshaw Says He Is Now ‘Cancer Free’ in On-Air Address Revealing Private Health Battle: ‘I Feel Like My Old Self’

Terry Bradshaw took a moment on this week’s “Fox NFL Sunday” broadcast to address concerns regarding his health status, revealing that he has undergone two surgeries within the last year after being diagnosed with bladder cancer and a form of skin cancer. “Last week on the show, I ran out of breath… A lot of people were asking, ‘What’s wrong with me? What’s happened to me physically?’ I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” Bradshaw began, speaking during a panel discussion on the broadcast. The 74-year-old Pittsburgh Steelers legend and NFL broadcasting...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Talent Agent#Oscar Winner#Uc Berkley
Variety

Planned Parenthood Slams Netflix’s ‘Blonde’ for Contributing to ‘Anti-Abortion Propaganda’

After making its Netflix debut on Sept. 28, Andrew Dominick’s “Blonde” has received an intense wave of criticism among viewers for several reasons, largely centering on its depiction and fictionalization of Marilyn Monroe’s life, which has been described as “exploitative.” Now Planned Parenthood has released a statement against the film, alleging it contributes to “anti-abortion propaganda.” In the film, based on Joyce Carol Oates’ novel of the same title, Monroe (played by Ana de Armas) is seen being forced to go through two illegal abortions, both of which leave a lasting scar on the Hollywood star. One scene in particular shows...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Oscar Predictions: Best Actress – ‘Till’ Premieres at NYFF With Danielle Deadwyler’s Undeniable Performance

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Oct. 1, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actress CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Danielle Deadwyler cements her...
MOVIES
Variety

Ed Sheeran Unveils Dates for First North American Tour in Five Years

Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”), hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since his 2018 “Divide” tour, Dates begin on May 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, before wrapping up on September 23rd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA (see itinerary below). Main support on a majority of the dates comes from R&B singer Khalid (May 6th-September 2nd), with rapper/singer-songwriter Russ rounding out the tour (September 9th-23rd); Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie Peters, and Rosa Linn alternate as first of three. Sheeran recently...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’

U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID, Cancels Six Tour Dates

Although the weekend’s announcements postponing Ringo Starr’s two recent tour dates stressed that the 82-year-old singer-drummer did not have COVID, the former Beatle has since tested positive. The next six dates of the legendary former Beatle’s tour with his All Starr Band will be canceled. Rather than dishonesty or inaccuracy, it seems likely that, as with countless other people in recent months, Starr showed symptoms of the disease before testing positive. “It has been confirmed today that Ringo has Covid and the tour will be on hold while Ringo recuperates,” the announcement reads. “Ringo hopes to resume as soon as possible and is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Variety

Tennessee High Court Vacates Ruling to Require Police to Publicly Release Naomi Judd’s Death Investigation

Tennessee’s high court vacated a ruling that would require police to publicly release investigation details regarding the death of country singer Naomi Judd, per the Associated Press. Thursday’s decision comes several weeks after Judd’s family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court to seal the investigation. The family stated that the police records contained video and audio interviews with relatives in the days following Judd’s death; the release of such material would cause “significant trauma and irreparable harm” to the involved parties. Notably, the high court’s ruling did not concern whether the records could be released. Rather, the decision sends the...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Variety

Ringo Starr Cancels Concert Due to Illness

Just a few hours before Ringo Starr’s scheduled tour stop on Saturday night at Michigan’s Four Winds Casino in New Buffalo, the former Beatle announced he would not be able to perform due to an unspecified ailment. In a statement shared by the venue, Starr’s team confirmed that the 82-year-old did not have COVID but said he could not go on because his voice was being affected by the illness. “Ringo is sick and was hoping he could carry on, hence the late decision, but it has affected his voice so tonight’s show, scheduled to begin in a few hours...
NEW BUFFALO, MI
Variety

Apple’s Godzilla and the Titans Live-Action Series Casts Anders Holm (EXCLUSIVE)

Anders Holm has joined the cast of the live-action Godzilla and the Titans series at Apple in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. Holm is the latest addition to the the series, joining previously announced cast members Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, Elisa Lasowski, Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell and Mari Yamamoto. Character details are being kept under wraps. The show hails from Legendary Television and is a part of the company’s growing Monsterverse franchise. Per the official description of the series, “Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the...
TV SERIES
Variety

The Best Baby Halloween Costumes

There is nothing cuter than a baby dressed up in a Halloween costume. Whether you choose to match with your baby or simply want to get the perfect one-and-done shot for the ‘gram before they get too fussy, we have come up with some of the most adorable (and easiest) costumes to fit your baby in this year. Options for the young superhero fans include Wonder Woman and Spider-Man, while Star Wars aficionados can dress up as an authentic Baby Yoda. We have also showcased a great, age-appropriate Harley Quinn that will easily blend into any daily wardrobe, and have...
SHOPPING
Variety

Kim Kardashian Releases Her First Spotify-Exclusive Podcast

More than two years after Kim Kardashian inked an exclusive deal with Spotify for a podcast series focused on criminal-justice reform, the series is finally out. On Monday, Spotify released the first two episodes of original podcast “Kim Kardashian’s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith,” available worldwide. Following the series premiere, new episodes will be released each Monday thereafter.
BUCYRUS, OH
Variety

Steve Burns, Original ‘Blue’s Clues’ Host, Reprises Role Alongside Successors In First ‘Blue’s Big City Adventure’ Trailer

Fan-favorite “Blue’s Clues” host Steve Burns will reunite with his furry sidekick in Nickelodeon’s upcoming feature “Blue’s Big City Adventure.” Nickelodeon Jr. dropped the official trailer for the upcoming film Oct. 3, which confirmed the reprisal of Burns’ role about half-way through in a surprise reveal. “You? Is that you?” Burns seems to inquire of the viewer, while looking directly into the camera. The casting decision comes just over a year after Burns posted a video to Twitter for the series’ 25th year anniversary, explaining his rationale for departing from the show in 2002. The viral tweet launched Burns back into the media...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Smile’ Chomping Into $19 Million, Billy Eichner’s ‘Bros’ Debuting at No. 4

“Smile” has something to grin about this weekend. The creeper is projected to land a $19 million debut from 3,645 locations. It’s a fantastic start for the Paramount release, which carries a modest $17 million production budget. Compared to other original horror entries this year, “Smile” is coming in below Universal’s supernatural kidnap thriller “The Black Phone,” which kicked off with $23 million, but surging past 20th Century Studios’ “Barbarian,” which opened to $10 million.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

84K+
Followers
61K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy