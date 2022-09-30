Gersh Names Sandra Lucchesi and Matt Vioral as Partners

The Gersh Agency has promoted literary agent Sandra Lucchesi and talent agent Matt Vioral to partners, expanding its total leadership to 28 people.

Gersh, which ranks as the lone privately-owned full service agency, makes the move amid consolidation and rapid ground-shifting in the representation landscape. A spokesperson told Variety the elevations serve to “highlight the strength and history of our resources while taking advance of our business around multi-hyphenate clients.”

Agency co-presidents David and Bob Gersh, along with managing partner Leslie Siebert, said they were “very proud of the leadership Sandra and Matt have brought to the agency and their respective departments and how well respected they are by their industry peers. We are thrilled to promote them both to partner.”

Lucchesi has been involved with award winning films, representing notable writers and writer-directors such as Andrea Arnold, Oscar winner Kevin Willmott (“BlacKkKlansman”), Richie Mehta (“Amal”), Anna Konkle (“Plus One”), Vera Herbert (“This Is Us”), David Seidler (“The King’s Speech”), Karen Janszen (“A Walk to Remember”), Angela Workman (“The Zookeeper’s Wife”) and Daniel Stiepleman (“On the Basis of Sex”). She is a graduate of UC Berkley.

Vioral began his career at Gersh and has been an agent for over a decade. Recently named a member of AMPAS, his clients include “It” boys Jacob Elordi of “Euphoria” and Joe Keery of “Stranger Things,” Haley Lu Richardson, Ryan Eggold, Jason Isaacs, John Cusack, Mekhi Phifer, Kerry Bishe, Aisha Dee, Alexander Dreymon, Sasheer Zamata and Daniel Sunjata. He attended UCLA.

Gersh counts around 150 agents across offices in New York and Los Angeles.