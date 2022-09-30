ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman seriously injured in Carlsbad e-bike crash

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A 61-year-old woman riding an electric bike in North County was hospitalized Wednesday after officers found her on the ground suffering from serious injuries, authorities said.

The incident occurred around 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Carlsbad Boulevard and Breakwater Road in Carlsbad, Jodee Reyes with Carlsbad police stated in a news release Thursday.

Upon arrival, first responders located the 61-year-old woman who was unconscious on Ponto Drive, just north of Breakwater Road.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where her injuries were deemed “serious.”

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

The bicycle injury comes as Carlsbad approved an emergency proclamation to address safer streets after two deadly bike crashes in August and a 233% increase in e-bike and bike crashes in the city since 2019.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are asked to call 442-339-2282.

