ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willington, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Hartford police investigating homicide on Park Street

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. a person was followed into the parking lot of 1429 Apartments and there was an attempted carjacking, police said. Police found a person with multiple gunshots, and they were pronounced dead.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford man accused of robbery, police pursuit set to face a judge

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man accused of armed robbery and evading police on a dangerous pursuit was scheduled to appear in New Britain Judicial Court on Monday. William Walker, 31, faces 10 charges and was held on $1 million bond. According to Bristol police, they received a...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willington, CT
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Willington, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Yale Daily News

Police release photos of alleged York Street hate crime assailants

The New Haven Police Department has released photos of five individuals who they believe were witnesses or suspects in an alleged hate crime that took place outside Davenport College in early September. This move comes after police hit an apparent dead end in a month-long investigation that was initially marred...
NEW HAVEN, CT
mycitizensnews.com

Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified

BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
BEACON FALLS, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Violent Crime#Storrs#The Storrs Campus#Troop C#Rockville Superior Court#Stream Live#Roku#Facebook Instagram
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Mohammed F. Rahman, 34, 190 Allen St. Apt. 211, New Britain, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, pos control substance – first offense. Tyrone Barrington Kent, 24, 77 Oak St. Apt. 4, New Britain, failure to obey stop sign, ill opn mv under suspension, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus

WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
WILLINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert issued for Southington teen

SOUTHINGTON – State police late Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teenager from Southington. Kayla Griffin, 16, has been missing since Thursday, the alert indicated. The teen has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
NBC Connecticut

Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich

A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

14-year-old in hospital after shooting in home

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed. The three boys […]
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying man who robbed 11-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed an 11-year-old on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the child being dropped off by the school bus along East Main Street. Initially, Bridgeport Police received a call from a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man gets three years for Tolland burglary

One of the men involved in a burglary in Tolland in February 2021 has been sentenced to serve three years in prison. Jashawn Atkinson, 20, of Hartford, received that sentence from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy, who also sentenced Atkinson to three years of probation. Shortly before that, Atkinson...
TOLLAND, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport Police Need Your Help

The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the below party for his involvement in the robbery of an 11-year-old in the late afternoon on Wednesday September 28, 2022. This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus along East...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns

Deadline to register for essential workers financial relief program tonight, midnight. If you were an essential worker during the pandemic, tonight is the deadline to register for the premium pay program for financial relief. Updated: 12 hours ago. Around 6pm this evening, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in...
NAUGATUCK, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
20K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy