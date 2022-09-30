Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Hartford police investigating homicide on Park Street
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are investigating a homicide on Park Street Monday afternoon. Around 3:15 p.m. a person was followed into the parking lot of 1429 Apartments and there was an attempted carjacking, police said. Police found a person with multiple gunshots, and they were pronounced dead.
Newington PD mourns death of police officer
The Newington Police Department is mourning the passing of one of it’s own. There is word today of the death of Officer Alan Tancreti. He died over the weekend.
Accused Bank Robber From Hartford Nabbed After Chase, Bristol Crash, Police Say
A Connecticut man is behind bars after allegedly holding up a victim at a Webster Bank ATM at gunpoint. The incident took place in Bristol around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, Oct. 2, at the bank located at 575 Farmington Ave. According to Lt. Craig O'Connor of the Bristol Police, William Walker,...
Eyewitness News
Hartford man accused of robbery, police pursuit set to face a judge
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A Hartford man accused of armed robbery and evading police on a dangerous pursuit was scheduled to appear in New Britain Judicial Court on Monday. William Walker, 31, faces 10 charges and was held on $1 million bond. According to Bristol police, they received a...
Yale Daily News
Police release photos of alleged York Street hate crime assailants
The New Haven Police Department has released photos of five individuals who they believe were witnesses or suspects in an alleged hate crime that took place outside Davenport College in early September. This move comes after police hit an apparent dead end in a month-long investigation that was initially marred...
Eyewitness News
Police departments in the Naugatuck Valley search for armed robbery suspect
NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - Police departments across the Naugatuck Valley continue to look for a man they say is behind multiple armed robberies. A witness to the robbery at Cork N Keg in Naugatuck said there was a getaway driver, along with the male suspect police put pictures out of.
mycitizensnews.com
Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified
BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
Bristol police chase ends with crash
A Hartford man is being held on a one million dollar bond after the suspect crashed his car while being chased by the police in the Connecticut capital
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Mohammed F. Rahman, 34, 190 Allen St. Apt. 211, New Britain, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance, pos control substance – first offense. Tyrone Barrington Kent, 24, 77 Oak St. Apt. 4, New Britain, failure to obey stop sign, ill opn mv under suspension, ill opn mv w/o minimum insurance.
Eyewitness News
Stabbing suspect found wandering around UConn campus
WILLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A man from New Haven was identified and arrested on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs for a stabbing that happened in Willington. State police charged 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo with criminal attempted murder and first-degree assault. Troopers said the assault happened on Cisar...
Bristol Press
Silver Alert issued for Southington teen
SOUTHINGTON – State police late Sunday issued a Silver Alert for a teenager from Southington. Kayla Griffin, 16, has been missing since Thursday, the alert indicated. The teen has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 5 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich
A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
2 teens arrested for spreading 'threatening' video around Somers High School
SOMERS, Conn — Two students were arrested after being involved in making and distributing a "threatening" video with racial slurs around Somers High School, according to Connecticut State Police. State police troopers and the school's resource officer responded to Somers High School on Monday for a reported threatening video...
14-year-old in hospital after shooting in home
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed. The three boys […]
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying man who robbed 11-year-old
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed an 11-year-old on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the child being dropped off by the school bus along East Main Street. Initially, Bridgeport Police received a call from a...
Hartford man gets three years for Tolland burglary
One of the men involved in a burglary in Tolland in February 2021 has been sentenced to serve three years in prison. Jashawn Atkinson, 20, of Hartford, received that sentence from Vernon Superior Court Judge Margaret Murphy, who also sentenced Atkinson to three years of probation. Shortly before that, Atkinson...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Police Need Your Help
The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau is attempting to identify the below party for his involvement in the robbery of an 11-year-old in the late afternoon on Wednesday September 28, 2022. This robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the young victim being dropped off by the school bus along East...
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Eyewitness News
Man goes on string of armed robberies through multiple towns
Deadline to register for essential workers financial relief program tonight, midnight. If you were an essential worker during the pandemic, tonight is the deadline to register for the premium pay program for financial relief. Updated: 12 hours ago. Around 6pm this evening, Cork and Keg Liquors on Rubber Avenue in...
