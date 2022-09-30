NEW YORK (WPIX) — Sunday is off to a dry start, but the second half of the day will be the opposite. Showers and storms are expected to move across the area in the afternoon. Look for rain totals of a half-inch or more in the city and points south, with lighter totals to the north. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect until late Sunday evening, with up to two feet of inundation. The advisory covers the five boroughs, all of Long Island, as well as Middlesex and Monmouth counties. The area will hit its high temps in the morning and drop into the low and mid 50s by the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph can be expected in most areas, with gusts of 50 mph or higher along the immediate coast.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO