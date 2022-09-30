ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain from Hurricane Ian lingers in area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to meander offshore as high pressure remains firmly anchored to the west of the New York and New Jersey area. Folks can expect cloudy skies with periods of rain continuing throughout much of the day. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 59 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Rain, clouds sticking around for NY, NJ

The remnants of Ian may have dissipated, but it did help spin out another area of low pressure off the coast of the Delmarva peninsula. That low will drift across the region for the next few days, bringing in chances of rain for. Eventually, high pressure will drift and slowly...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
TheDailyBeast

Irony Meter Explodes as Migrants Lured TO Florida for Hurricane Ian Cleanup

Migrants are reportedly being transported from New York City to Florida for work supporting cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian—weeks after the governor put migrants on a flight to Martha’s Vineyard. Over the weekend, scores of Venezuelan migrants were boarding vans heading to the Sunshine State from a pickup point in Queens, despite having little information about who they would be working for, the New York Post says. “They want us for hurricane cleanup, we’d get paid $15 an hour, overtime and $15 for food daily, I think,” Javier Moreno, 37, told the paper, adding that a woman named Camila “from an organization” approached him with a flier about the work. “I'm going for the work,” Moreno added. News of their journey south comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis controversially flew migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to protest the “hypocrisy” of the Biden administration’s border policies.Read it at New York Post
FLORIDA STATE
pix11.com

NY, NJ weather forecast: Soaked Sunday as Ian’s remnants blow in

NEW YORK (WPIX) — Sunday is off to a dry start, but the second half of the day will be the opposite. Showers and storms are expected to move across the area in the afternoon. Look for rain totals of a half-inch or more in the city and points south, with lighter totals to the north. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect until late Sunday evening, with up to two feet of inundation. The advisory covers the five boroughs, all of Long Island, as well as Middlesex and Monmouth counties. The area will hit its high temps in the morning and drop into the low and mid 50s by the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph can be expected in most areas, with gusts of 50 mph or higher along the immediate coast.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catskills#Florida Gulf Coast#Carolinas#Coastal Flooding#Appalachi
pix11.com

Wet, windy weekend in NY, NJ as remnants of Ian arrive

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area gets a dose of post-Tropical Cyclone Ian for the weekend. On Saturday, the rain will be heavy at times, especially in the early hours across the city and points south and east. Flash flooding will be a possibility. The rain may ease up during the middle of the day, but the risk of showers will continue into the evening hours. On top of the rain, the winds will be an issue. Gusts around 30 mph are expected in the city. Along coastal sections, those gusts may climb to around 40 mph and bring down a few tree limbs as a result. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for the city and 50s to low 60s across suburbs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
pix11.com

Showers, windy weather sticking around

Not much in the forecast has changed or will change over the next few days. The remnants of Ian will continue to impact the area with clouds, winds, and showers at times. So for your Monday and Tuesday, expect very unseasonably cool temperatures (upper 50s), with scattered showers and winds gusting to 50 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
nymetroweather.com

When will the remnants of Ian reach NYC?

Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida. The storm delivered catastrophic impacts to parts of the state yesterday including a dangerous storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rains. The threat for dangerous conditions will likely persist well today as the storm crosses the state, despite weakening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State

Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
ENVIRONMENT
NEWS10 ABC

9/30/2022: Clouds, a few showers from Ian on the way

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are moving north as we go into the weekend. High pressure building in from Canada will keep the bulk of the storm away from us, but we will see a few clouds & showers along the outside edge of the system.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy