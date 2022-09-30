Read full article on original website
Register Citizen
First frost of season possible in parts of CT tonight, weather service says
Parts of northwest Connecticut could see the first frost of the season as temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s or even colder Monday night, the National Weather Service said. In other parts of the state, coastal flooding is possible in parts of Fairfield County on Monday and...
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Rain from Hurricane Ian lingers in area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to meander offshore as high pressure remains firmly anchored to the west of the New York and New Jersey area. Folks can expect cloudy skies with periods of rain continuing throughout much of the day. Temperatures will be well below average with a high of 59 in the city, and in the mid to upper 50s in the suburbs.
WEATHER: Rain from Ian continues to soak NYC area as temps dip
The local impact won’t be anywhere near as severe as they were in Florida, where Ian cut a deadly path of destruction across the state as a Category 4 hurricane.
pix11.com
Rain, clouds sticking around for NY, NJ
The remnants of Ian may have dissipated, but it did help spin out another area of low pressure off the coast of the Delmarva peninsula. That low will drift across the region for the next few days, bringing in chances of rain for. Eventually, high pressure will drift and slowly...
Shockingly ‘Arctic’ Cold Weather Expected In Upstate New York
The calender just officially turned to fall, but one local weather expert says it's gonna feel a lot like winter. Hudson Valley meteorologist Ben Noll warns an "arctic cold front" is coming to Upstate New York this week. Arctic Cold Front Coming To Hudson Valley, New York. "Cool winds of...
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
Irony Meter Explodes as Migrants Lured TO Florida for Hurricane Ian Cleanup
Migrants are reportedly being transported from New York City to Florida for work supporting cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian—weeks after the governor put migrants on a flight to Martha’s Vineyard. Over the weekend, scores of Venezuelan migrants were boarding vans heading to the Sunshine State from a pickup point in Queens, despite having little information about who they would be working for, the New York Post says. “They want us for hurricane cleanup, we’d get paid $15 an hour, overtime and $15 for food daily, I think,” Javier Moreno, 37, told the paper, adding that a woman named Camila “from an organization” approached him with a flier about the work. “I'm going for the work,” Moreno added. News of their journey south comes after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis controversially flew migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard to protest the “hypocrisy” of the Biden administration’s border policies.Read it at New York Post
pix11.com
NY, NJ weather forecast: Soaked Sunday as Ian’s remnants blow in
NEW YORK (WPIX) — Sunday is off to a dry start, but the second half of the day will be the opposite. Showers and storms are expected to move across the area in the afternoon. Look for rain totals of a half-inch or more in the city and points south, with lighter totals to the north. A coastal flood advisory is also in effect until late Sunday evening, with up to two feet of inundation. The advisory covers the five boroughs, all of Long Island, as well as Middlesex and Monmouth counties. The area will hit its high temps in the morning and drop into the low and mid 50s by the afternoon. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph can be expected in most areas, with gusts of 50 mph or higher along the immediate coast.
WSLS
Snow, sleet reportedly mixed with rain during Ian in higher elevations of Virginia, North Carolina
ROANOKE, Va. – It’s a combination that doesn’t sound right. A hurricane one minute, and snowflakes falling the next. The weather world in our corner of the world started buzzing Friday evening with reports of snow and sleet mixing in with the rain associated with Ian. How...
pix11.com
Wet, windy weekend in NY, NJ as remnants of Ian arrive
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The tri-state area gets a dose of post-Tropical Cyclone Ian for the weekend. On Saturday, the rain will be heavy at times, especially in the early hours across the city and points south and east. Flash flooding will be a possibility. The rain may ease up during the middle of the day, but the risk of showers will continue into the evening hours. On top of the rain, the winds will be an issue. Gusts around 30 mph are expected in the city. Along coastal sections, those gusts may climb to around 40 mph and bring down a few tree limbs as a result. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for the city and 50s to low 60s across suburbs.
How Much Snow Will New Jersey Get During The 2022-2023 Winter Season?
For some, the weather New Jersey gets during the Fall season can be considered the sweet spot. It's not too hot. It's not too cold. It's juuuuust right...and there is chocolate everywhere. But those temperatures will be plummeting in the next month or so and snow will be in our...
News 12 Westchester Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
pix11.com
Showers, windy weather sticking around
Not much in the forecast has changed or will change over the next few days. The remnants of Ian will continue to impact the area with clouds, winds, and showers at times. So for your Monday and Tuesday, expect very unseasonably cool temperatures (upper 50s), with scattered showers and winds gusting to 50 mph.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Weather Will Be Impacted by Hurricane Ian – Here’s How
Remnants of what was Hurricane Ian are making their way through the Carolinas and heading into Virginia and, yes, even Pennsylvania this weekend. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those impacted by this deadly hurricane, especially those in the Sunshine State. As for Pennsylvania, it’s a rainy, gray...
Hurricane Ian update: How is storm tracking for NYC? Forecaster details latest.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Tropical Storm Ian will emerge off Florida’s west coast Thursday afternoon after thrashing the state with violent winds, torrential rain and devastating storm surge. Just days after, Staten Islanders will begin to feel the remnants of the storm pass over New York City. Ian...
nymetroweather.com
When will the remnants of Ian reach NYC?
Hurricane Ian made landfall yesterday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane in Florida. The storm delivered catastrophic impacts to parts of the state yesterday including a dangerous storm surge, destructive winds and flooding rains. The threat for dangerous conditions will likely persist well today as the storm crosses the state, despite weakening.
How Ian will impact NJ this weekend: Rain, wind, surge timeline
Ian is a hurricane again. As of Friday morning, the storm is centered 600 miles south-southwest of New Jersey, gearing up for its fourth and final landfall along the South Carolina coast Friday afternoon. Ian is battling a block of high pressure to our north and some very dry air....
Hurricane Ian Ready To Soak New York State
Weather experts believe there's growing confidence the remnants of Hurricane Ian will soak parts of New York State and Hudson Valley. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis says Hurricane Ian was one of the worst hurricanes to ever hit Florida. The hurricane hit the Sunshine State on Wednesday as a Category Four storm. Millions were left without power.
NEWS10 ABC
9/30/2022: Clouds, a few showers from Ian on the way
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. The remnants of Hurricane Ian are moving north as we go into the weekend. High pressure building in from Canada will keep the bulk of the storm away from us, but we will see a few clouds & showers along the outside edge of the system.
