thisisalabama.org
How one Alabama family farm is counting on a future driven by innovation
Alabama stands at the epicenter of innovation in many industries, but especially agriculture, with a storied history of genius discovery and transformational leadership. The same commitment to innovation is a major reason that Bridgeforth Farms has endured for five generations in North Alabama. I grew up on this row-crop farm,...
Alabama’s next Buc-ee’s plans mass hiring event as opening day nears
A new aerial photograph shows the construction status of the new Buc-ee’s in north Alabama, and it looks like the nationally popular highway stop is making progress toward its planned November opening. The Athens Buc-ee’s will be located on the southeast corner of the I-65 interchange at the Huntsville-Browns...
Cullman offers the best of the wurst for Oktoberfest
Cullman has the best of the wurst. Nobody in Alabama does the German festival of Oktoberfest quite like Cullman. On Saturday afternoon, the first day of October, thousands of spectators packed both sides of U.S. 31 for a one-mile stretch through downtown Cullman for the Oktoberfest parade. Lasting more than an hour, the parade featured marching bands, cheerleaders and pageant queens from schools and organizations throughout Cullman County.
Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug. Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
WAAY-TV
What's that boom? Residents near Redstone Arsenal say loud explosions are damaging their homes
Residents near Redstone Arsenal are voicing concerns over large explosions shaking the entire neighborhood. Some residents say the explosions in the past week have started to damage their homes. "So the last two weeks, every day about 2 to 3 times a day there's a large explosion," said Mike, who...
WAFF
Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
WAFF
Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
36 Can’t Miss Family-Friendly Events Happening in October
Fall is in full swing and there’s tons of ways to get in the spirit this October! We’ve rounded up 36 events to enjoy together this month and 21 are 100% FREE. Better yet, that doesn’t even include all of the trick or treat & trunk or treat events happening across town. Be sure to check out that list here for even more spooky and fall fun!
WAAY-TV
Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company
A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
WAAY-TV
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Huntsville, AL metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WAAY-TV
More than 30 years ago, a Marine sent a letter to North Alabama from overseas. It arrived this month
It started with a request 31 years ago for some sand for a North Alabama woman's collection, sent to a Marine deployed in the Middle East, and ended this month with a special delivery. Kevin Robinson was deployed with the Marine Corps in 1990 and 1991 during Operation Desert Shield/Storm....
WAAY-TV
Madison Street Festival makes return following two year hiatus
Crowds returned to Main Street for the first Madison Street Festival since 2020, which also was its 40th anniversary. Organizers had cancelled the past two events, due to high case numbers of COVID-19. During the two years off, organizers continued to work as if the event would happen the next...
18-wheeler overturned at Tennessee River bridge causes delay
Decatur Police are warning motorists to take another route or expect a delay after an 18-wheeler truck overturned near the Tennessee River Bridge.
themadisonrecord.com
Madison Street Festival celebrates 40th anniversary in big way
The Madison Street Festival returned with a huge celebration on Saturday. After taking a two-year hiatus, the annual festival was able to celebrate its 40th anniversary with perfect weather and a huge turnout. You can see photos from the festival on The Madison Record Facebook page.
Huntsville Animal Services is busting at the seams
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country have been operating in crisis mode for months due to a surge in the homeless pet population. Huntsville Animal Services is no exception. The good news is that there is a simple path toward a solution – adopting,...
1 person critically injured after shooting in Huntsville
Huntsville Police say one person was critically injured in a shooting Sunday evening. That person was transported to the hospital.
Morgan schools using less corporal punishment than in the past
While corporal punishment is allowable in Alabama if administered consistent with a school district's policy, most local schools have concluded that sparing the rod does not spoil the child if paddling is replaced with alternative punishments they believe are more effective. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.” Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
