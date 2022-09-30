ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thisisalabama.org

How one Alabama family farm is counting on a future driven by innovation

Alabama stands at the epicenter of innovation in many industries, but especially agriculture, with a storied history of genius discovery and transformational leadership. The same commitment to innovation is a major reason that Bridgeforth Farms has endured for five generations in North Alabama. I grew up on this row-crop farm,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Cullman offers the best of the wurst for Oktoberfest

Cullman has the best of the wurst. Nobody in Alabama does the German festival of Oktoberfest quite like Cullman. On Saturday afternoon, the first day of October, thousands of spectators packed both sides of U.S. 31 for a one-mile stretch through downtown Cullman for the Oktoberfest parade. Lasting more than an hour, the parade featured marching bands, cheerleaders and pageant queens from schools and organizations throughout Cullman County.
CULLMAN, AL
FOX54 News

Hidden Rivers Farm brings pumpkins and 'fun' to Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. — It's officially October and that means time for pumpkins. But how do farmers prep for the season here in North Alabama? Hidden Rivers Farm says it takes a lot of work to sustain pumpkins in this climate. Their farm not only has pumpkins. Mary-Sidney Ritch, co-owner of Hidden Rivers, says this place is full of 'fun'.
HARTSELLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Local
Alabama Business
Huntsville, AL
Real Estate
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Business
Huntsville, AL
Government
FOX54 News

Unzipped: Meet Huntsville, 35802

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 35802 is considered South Huntsville, but it's also considered home to many in the #1 place to live in the country. District 3 Councilmember Jennie Robinson is enthusiastic about the place she represents. "Everybody goes someplace else to work but they all come home. This is where people in Huntsville, if they may may work at Research Park, they may work at the hospital, they may work at the university, they may work out on the Arsenal, but they all come home here."
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Senior Day at Oktoberfest 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism pulled out all the stops Thursday morning and early afternoon for area elders at Oktoberfest Senior Day, celebrated at the Festhalle. With wooden tables and folding chairs filling the outdoor event space during the cool morning, many seniors opted to find places to sit in the sunshine while others warmed up by cutting a rug.  Cullman County Commissioners Kerry Watson and Gerry Marchman, along with several people from their office made their way through the crowd greeting familiar faces and making new friends. Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons was all smiles and in...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Be on the lookout: Thieves target retail stores in north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say thieves have been targeting major retailers. They need the public’s help to find the suspects. Investigators told WAFF the suspects have allegedly targeted Ulta, DSW shoe store and Belk over the last six months. HPD released photos of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Benefit Corporation#Government Jobs#Real Estate Developments#Business Industry#Linus Business#Midcity#Rcp#Huntsville City Council#Cummings Research Park
WAFF

Three individuals charged with third-degree burglary in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Scottsboro Police Department arrested and charged three individuals after an alleged burglary happened at a residence on Oct. 2. According to the police department, the victim saw on their camera system that people were in their residence on McFoilton Lane. The victim returned home to confront the suspects, but they fled the scene before police arrived.
SCOTTSBORO, AL
RocketCityMom

36 Can’t Miss Family-Friendly Events Happening in October

Fall is in full swing and there’s tons of ways to get in the spirit this October! We’ve rounded up 36 events to enjoy together this month and 21 are 100% FREE. Better yet, that doesn’t even include all of the trick or treat & trunk or treat events happening across town. Be sure to check out that list here for even more spooky and fall fun!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Gadsden man charged in multimillion-dollar health care fraud conspiracy involving Huntsville company

A Gadsden man has been indicted on federal charges related to a conspiracy involving health care fraud, kickbacks, a Huntsville-based company and a Huntsville doctor. James Ewing Ray, 51, of Gadsden is charged with "one count of kickback conspiracy, four substantive kickback counts and one count of health care fraud conspiracy," according to an indictment filed in U.S. District Court.
GADSDEN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WAAY-TV

Madison Street Festival makes return following two year hiatus

Crowds returned to Main Street for the first Madison Street Festival since 2020, which also was its 40th anniversary. Organizers had cancelled the past two events, due to high case numbers of COVID-19. During the two years off, organizers continued to work as if the event would happen the next...
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison Street Festival celebrates 40th anniversary in big way

The Madison Street Festival returned with a huge celebration on Saturday. After taking a two-year hiatus, the annual festival was able to celebrate its 40th anniversary with perfect weather and a huge turnout. You can see photos from the festival on The Madison Record Facebook page.
MADISON, AL
FOX54 News

Huntsville Animal Services is busting at the seams

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Animal shelters and rescue organizations across the country have been operating in crisis mode for months due to a surge in the homeless pet population. Huntsville Animal Services is no exception. The good news is that there is a simple path toward a solution – adopting,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘We’re just saturating the place with prayer’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Members of Spring Hill Baptist Church, along with members from several other churches, will be at Depot Park Saturday at 8 a.m. for a peaceful prayer walk. Members will walk along the streets in small groups. Spring Hill Pastor Terry Blankenship said, “We’re just saturating the place with prayer.”  Blankenship said he was recently notified by Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson that the group would not be able to gather at the park for any demonstration as it is currently fenced and locked with gates not opening until 9 a.m. However, after discussing the...
CULLMAN, AL
FOX54 News

FOX54 News

Huntsville, AL
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Huntsville local news

 https://www.rocketcitynow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy