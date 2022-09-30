At the U.S. Supreme Court, the siege may be over, but the mood is still sour. The nine justices of the nation's highest court, six conservatives and three liberals, publicly reconvene for business Monday for the first time since its blockbuster decision overruling Roe v. Wade abortion rights. They face a steep slide in public confidence even as protests have subsided and security barricades come down.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO