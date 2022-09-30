Read full article on original website
Related
ABC30 Fresno
Biden admin announces more than $300M in mental health funding in part from gun bill
The Biden administration on Monday announced more than $300 million in new mental health funding, via awards and grants, with much of the money coming from the bipartisan anti-gun violence law passed this summer by Congress. The Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services, through the...
Biden befuddles with abortion tweet invoking comparisons to ‘Almighty:’ ‘I thought this was a parody account’
Twitter users mocked a strange tweet from President Biden on Sunday that seemed to draw comparisons between God, the devil and the two political parties on abortion.
ABC30 Fresno
Prisoner swap: Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans, US frees 2 prisoners
WASHINGTON -- In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela has freed seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years on drug smuggling conspiracy convictions, the White House said Saturday. "Today, after years of...
ABC30 Fresno
Supreme Court with Justice Jackson faces major tests on race
At the U.S. Supreme Court, the siege may be over, but the mood is still sour. The nine justices of the nation's highest court, six conservatives and three liberals, publicly reconvene for business Monday for the first time since its blockbuster decision overruling Roe v. Wade abortion rights. They face a steep slide in public confidence even as protests have subsided and security barricades come down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herschel Walker threatens to sue Daily Beast over abortion article
The Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, who supports an exception-free ban on abortion, was reported to have paid for the procedure in 2009 for his then-girlfriend.
Comments / 0