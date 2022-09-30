“An Evening with George Dennehy” is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dennehy was born without arms and spent the first year of his life in a Romanian orphanage. Today, he is capturing attention all over the world for his unique talents, according to a news release from Right To Life. He plays music from his heart using his feet and shares a powerful message. Because Dennehy has overcome so many challenges in his own life, he believes that every individual has a purpose and absolutely anything is possible, the release states.

WINONA LAKE, IN ・ 4 HOURS AGO