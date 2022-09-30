Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Still Time To Submit Local Photos For Parkview Kosciusko Hospital Décor
As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital (PKH) continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty and Kosciusko...
Times-Union Newspaper
Polywood Donates Table To DCS
Ryan Zimmerman recently facilitated the donation of a table (pictured) from Polywood to Indiana Department of Child Services, Kosciusko County, in Warsaw. Porter Estates, DCS’s current landlord, allowed DCS to secure the table to the sidewalk area. People donate to the DCS facility for the children, but not normally to the organization for the staff, according to Felicia Daeger, DCS clerical. “It really lifted their spirits to receive such a thoughtful gift. We have already had many lunches out there, along with a few meetings as well,” she said. Pictured (L to R) are Chayse Thompson, DCS supervisor; Daeger; Sara Cole, DCS local office director; and Michael Kittrell, DCS supervisor.
Times-Union Newspaper
Joe L. Harris
Joe L. Harris, age 97, of Warsaw, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Joe was born on Sept. 30, 1925, in Rushsylvania, Ohio, the son of C. Lloyd and Bonnie Hartsell Harris. He was united in marriage to Patricia “JoAn” Liston on Jan. 1, 1947.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Schools Receives IDOE Grant For Educator Pipeline
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) on Monday announced recipients of $10.6 million in funding, which will aid Indiana’s schools and community partners in supporting local initiatives to attract and retain educators in school buildings across the state. Among the school districts and partners receiving the Attract,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
An Evening With George Dennehy Is Oct. 17
“An Evening with George Dennehy” is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dennehy was born without arms and spent the first year of his life in a Romanian orphanage. Today, he is capturing attention all over the world for his unique talents, according to a news release from Right To Life. He plays music from his heart using his feet and shares a powerful message. Because Dennehy has overcome so many challenges in his own life, he believes that every individual has a purpose and absolutely anything is possible, the release states.
Times-Union Newspaper
L. Gene Longmire
L. Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died at 10:48 p.m. Oct. 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Fall Family Fun Is Friday
The Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall Family Fun is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Lucerne Park, 800 N. Park Ave., Warsaw. It is free and will include family activities like hayrides, storytellers, crafts, snacks and more. A new edition will include a child-friendly haunted cabin. Also new...
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Yoder
SYRACUSE – Larry Yoder, 86, of Syracuse, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 14, 1936, in Wakarusa, to Ray and Mary Freed Yoder. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired after a career in sales. He was a member of the Wawasee Lakeside Chapel, Syracuse Eagles and Plymouth Moose Lodge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.3.2022
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail. • 9:42 a.m. Friday - Malia Nicole Crum, 40, of 12638 S. 200W, Silver Lake, arrested for failure to appear. No bond set. • 1:52 p.m. Friday - Eric Michael Seekings, 40, Van Wert, Ohio, arrested for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Sing Me Home Fest In North Manchester Saturday
NORTH MANCHESTER - Sing Me Home welcomes regional musicians and artists to North Manchester for its fall festival on Saturday, Oct. 8. The free outdoor event, hosted on the grounds of the Manchester Church of the Brethren from 4 to 10 p.m., will feature educational workshops, intergenerational activities and games, a local artisans marketplace, original music, a community sing-along, local food trucks and more.
Times-Union Newspaper
The New Miller Sunset Pavilion To Recall Original Tabernacle
WINONA LAKE - The new Miller Sunset Pavilion is designed to resemble the original Tabernacle and is in the same location. For years, people have asked for a place to skate in the county. Winona is the most natural location. In the winter, residents can enjoy it and it will be popular for a lot of visitors as well as Grace College students.
Times-Union Newspaper
KHRA Hosts Mock Trial On Thursday In Old Courthouse Courtroom
Kosciusko Human Resources Association (KHRA) will host a mock trial on Thursday in the Kosciusko County Old Courthouse Courtroom. The mock trial will feature a simulation of employment discrimination trials based on real-life scenarios. Jackson Lewis Attorneys provide an invaluable training tool for management so they learn to recognize how their everyday decisions impact the organization, according to a news release from KHRA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Injured In Moped Accident
A Warsaw man was injured Friday afternoon when the moped he was driving was hit by an unknown vehicle. David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw, suffered minor bleeding to the head and was taken by Lutheran EMS to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne as a trauma precaution, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.04.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:35 p.m. Sunday - Marinel Lynn Gilliam, 27, of 1411 Rivercrest Drive, Warsaw, arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $5,250. • 10:04 a.m. Monday - Robert Junior Castle, 60, of 761 N. Colfax St., Warsaw, arrested...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
Times-Union Newspaper
Conrad Neff
SYRACUSE – Conrad Neff, 91, New Paris, died Oct. 2, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Hosts 2022 Unified Flag Football Sectional
WARSAW - Fisher Field at the Tiger Athletic Complex (TAC) was the venue for the 2022 IHSAA Unified Flag Football (UFFB) sectionals during Saturday’s a beautiful, sunny, breezy afternoon. Recent sectional winners were Tippecanoe Valley (2018, 2019, 2021), and Wawasee (2020). The Carroll Chargers, the 2021 sectional runner-up to...
visitwabashcounty.com
6 must-see historic home renos in Wabash County: Hidden passages, a 170+ year-old barn, & more
Revitalizing historic properties and bringing new life to communities is a concept captured in many popular TV shows. Viewers often enjoy the before and afters, the obstacles, the surprising finds, and the stories of homeowners brave enough to attempt projects. But you don’t have to watch HGTV or Netflix to...
thevillagereporter.com
Steuben County (Indiana) Sheriff’s Office Investigating Hit & Run Accident Injuring Two Juveniles
The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a leaving the scene, personal injury vehicle crash that occurred in the 1500 block of West CR 275 N in Steuben County’s rural Pleasant Township. On Saturday October 1st, 2022, at approximately 8:55 pm, Steuben County Sheriff’s 911 received a report of a...
WISH-TV
Body of a 2-year-old recovered from Big Monon Creek in White County
MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A two-year-old has died after his body was recovered Friday from a creek in White County, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. At 4:57 p.m. Friday, White County communications call center received a 911 call for an unresponsive child that was pulled from Big Monon Creek, in the area of North Crab Apple Loop in the town of Monon.
Comments / 0