Arkansas State

KTLO

Federal judge declares 6 sections of Arkansas election law unconstitutional

U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker (left) and Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston (Photos courtesy of Arkansas Democrat-Gazette) A federal judge in Little Rock has declared as unconstitutional six sections of Arkansas election law pertaining to "new political parties.". In an opinion and order filed Friday, U.S. District...
ARKANSAS STATE
City
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
State
Arkansas State
U.S. District Judge grants Mott use of firearms for hunting

A U.S. District Judge ruled Friday Jon Mott of Yellville, one of four Arkansas' Jan. 6 defendants, to have his bond conditions modified so he could use guns for "subsistence hunting." One condition of his release pending trial, was that he was not to possess any firearms or dangerous weapons.
YELLVILLE, AR
WIBC.com

Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana's abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
INDIANA STATE
Texas State Sen. Allegedly Helped Her Husband, the Attorney General, Flee a Subpoena for Abortion Rights Case

An affidavit alleges that Texas AG Ken Paxton "turned around and RAN back inside the house" when he saw a man attempting to serve him a subpoena. Soon after, he and his wife drove away from the scene When Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton allegedly fled his home to avoid being served a subpoena on Monday, he had an accomplice — his wife, state Sen. Angela Paxton — according to an affidavit filed in federal court this week. NBC News reports that a process server said he parked...
TEXAS STATE
#Transportation Department#U S Supreme Court#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Ardot
CBS Minnesota

Federal court finds 3rd Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge has struck down the third attempt by the Iowa Legislature to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, finding once again that the law passed last year violates free speech rights in the U.S. Constitution.The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in April 2021 that makes it a crime to trespass on a property to place a camera to record or transmit images. The law, which had support from Republicans and some Democrats made the first offense punishable by up to two years in prison and subsequent offenses...
IOWA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Judge strikes down three Montana voting laws as unconstitutional

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael Moses in court (Photo by Darrell Ehrlick of the Daily Montanan). In a sweeping 199-page ruling, Yellowstone County District Court Judge Michael G. Moses struck down three laws passed by the 2021 Legislature that would have changed voter identification laws, prohibited paid ballot collection and eliminated Election Day registration.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana Supreme Court seeks response from ACLU in birth certificate litigation

The seven seats and court of the Montana Supreme Court (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Montana's Supreme Court is giving the ACLU of Montana on behalf of plaintiffs 20 days to file a response to the state's petition to strike down a lower court's order that the health department needed to permit gender marker changes on birth certificates.
MONTANA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Colorado's Tymkovich steps down as 10th Circuit chief judge, Oklahoma's Holmes steps in

Judge Jerome A. Holmes of Oklahoma will be the new chef judge of the federal appeals court based in Denver effective Oct. 1, succeeding Colorado's Timothy M. Tymkovich. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit hears appeals in federal cases arising from Colorado, Oklahoma, Utah, Kansas, New Mexico and Wyoming. Tymkovich, a 2003 appointee of George W. Bush, is finishing a fixed, seven-year term as chief judge that began in October 2015.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Wichita Beacon

Voter guide: What's at stake in the vote to retain Kansas Supreme Court justices?

In more than 60 years, no Kansas Supreme Court justice has been ousted by voters. But that hasn't stopped campaigns from trying. And while no such campaign has made itself known yet this election cycle, one expert told The Beacon that attack ads might begin to appear around mid-October, and would likely oppose keeping the justices who in 2019 upheld the right to an abortion in Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
Idaho State Journal

Two hours, three cases — one Idaho Supreme Court hearing will decide fate of abortion laws

When the Idaho Supreme Court convenes on Thursday to hear oral arguments on the merits of three Idaho abortion laws, the state's trigger ban prohibiting nearly all abortions will have been in effect for exactly six weeks. A Texas-style civil enforcement bill allowing immediate and extended family members to sue medical providers who perform abortions went into effect at the same time as the total ban. Now opponents of the...
IDAHO STATE
CBS News

Arizona judge rejects request to pause abortion ban

An Arizona judge on Friday declined to put her order that allowed enforcement of a pre-statehood law making it a crime to provide an abortion on hold, saying abortion right groups that asked her to block the order are not likely to prevail on appeal. The ruling from Pima County...
ARIZONA STATE

