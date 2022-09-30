Read full article on original website
Related
Kootenai County assessor appeals to restore salary
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs has filed a court appeal seeking to restore his salary that commissioners cut in half in August, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. A petition for judicial review was filed last week in district court. It alleges that...
State of Spokane County address returns after three years
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The last time Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney gave a State of the County address was back in 2019. Now three years and a pandemic later, she stepped back in front of community and business leaders at the Spokane Convention Center on Thursday to deliver this year's address.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kovacs seeks reversal of commissioners' decision
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County Assessor Bela Kovacs has filed a court appeal seeking to restore his salary that commissioners cut in half in August. A petition for judicial review was filed last week in district court. It alleges that Commissioners Bill Brooks, Chris Fillios and Leslie Duncan exceeded their authority when they made the “unprecedented” decision to slash Kovacs’ pay. He alleges that, in doing so, commissioners have impeded his ability to perform the duties of his office.
New school zone cameras in Spokane start sending warnings
SPOKANE, Wash. — Three new school zone cameras will start sending out warnings to drivers who are speeding, starting on Monday, October 3. The cameras on South Bernard Street, South Regal Street, and South Ray Street on Spokane’s South Hill were installed before the start of the new school year. They take photos of vehicles that exceed 20 mph in school zones at Ferris High School, Adams Elementary, and Roosevelt Elementary.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New fare system, free rides for youth among Spokane Transit changes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Riders with Spokane Transit now have new options to pay for a ride, or in the case of youth 18 and younger, not pay at all. New changes took effect with STA on October 1. They include a new fare collection system, a zero-fare pass for youth, and new and expanded reduced fare options.
Post Falls to close three urban renewal districts this year
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Post Falls Urban Renewal Agency was created in 1991, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. Its stated mission is to foster sound economic and community improvement that enhances the overall quality of life in Post Falls by:. • Providing and improving infrastructure.
Vigil for man shot and killed by police in Hillyard happening on Tuesday
SPOKANE, Wash. — A vigil is being held for a man that was killed by the Spokane Police Department in September. Robert Bradley was shot at his home in Hillyard on September 4. Police shot and killed him while responding to an anti-harassment court order. October 4th marks the...
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KHQ Right Now
Structure fire visible near Spokane International Airport
SPOKANE, Wash. - Crews from the Spokane County Fire District 10 are responding to a structure fire near the Spokane International Airport. Smoke could be seen Saturday morning from areas south of I-90 and southeast of the Airport. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant
POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is in charge of installing the fence around the homeless encampment near I-90 and Freya. For the past week, the people living there have made room for the fence by moving RVs and cleaning up trash. WSDOT said the...
Extradition hearing scheduled Tuesday for Moses Lake man accused of killing wife
WESTMORELAND, Pennsylvania — An extradition hearing is taking place in a Pennsylvania court on Tuesday for the Moses Lake man accused of killing his wife last month after they both were reported missing. 54-year-old Charles Bergman was wanted for the murder of his wife, Theresa Bergman, and was later...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane Public Schools discusses recommendation to replace and modernize several schools
SPOKANE, Wash. — During Wednesday night's board meeting, Spokane Public Schools discussed a recommendation that would replace a number of schools and build a new, larger school due to growth and enrollment patterns. In addition, the recommendation aims to provide programming that enables the provision of intervention services and...
KHQ Right Now
City closes homeless shelter downtown over code violations
SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 outbreak at the Trent Resource and Assistance Center (TRAC) has caused additional uncertainty over the relocation of residents at God's Love International, after that shelter was served with a notice to vacate by the city on Sept. 29. According to staff at the Trent shelter,...
Spokane County approves funding for youth services project in West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane County Board of Commissioners has approved $300,000 from the County's Mental Health sales tax for the construction of a Children and Youth Services Center in the West Central neighborhood. According to a press release, the project, known as the "Native Project," requested the...
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
Potlatch Hill residents voice disapproval over cell tower proposal in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. Emotions ran high Thursday night when Kootenai County residents shared their concerns with county commissioners about a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road. The board of commissioners will deliberate...
Four people test positive for COVID at Trent shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — Less than a month after the new homeless shelter on East Trent Avenue opened its doors, organizers are grappling with a handful of COVID cases. As officials work to clear the homeless encampment on I-90, people are being bussed over to the Trent shelter. Brian Coddington with the City of Spokane says 150 people are currently staying at the shelter and now a handful of those people have tested positive for COVID.
EB I-90 between US 195 interchange and Hamilton to close two lanes
SPOKANE, Wash. — You should expect to see some travel delays on I-90 heading eastbound. WSDOT says they will be closing the left two lanes of Eastbound I-90 between the US 195 interchange and Hamilton Street from Sunday to Wednesday. Over the next four days, crews will be doing maintenance work from 7 p.m to 5:30 a.m. WSDOT says to...
2 killed in Bonner County motorcycle crash
BONNER CO., Idaho – Two people were killed when they crashed their motorcycle into a tree Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Worley, were driving southbound on SH-41 in Bonner County when they crossed left of center. The motorcycle drove off the east should and crashed into a tree.
KREM2
Spokane, WA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0