Times-Union Newspaper
Still Time To Submit Local Photos For Parkview Kosciusko Hospital Décor
As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital (PKH) continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty and Kosciusko...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.3.2022
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail. • 9:42 a.m. Friday - Malia Nicole Crum, 40, of 12638 S. 200W, Silver Lake, arrested for failure to appear. No bond set. • 1:52 p.m. Friday - Eric Michael Seekings, 40, Van Wert, Ohio, arrested for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Injured In Moped Accident
A Warsaw man was injured Friday afternoon when the moped he was driving was hit by an unknown vehicle. David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw, suffered minor bleeding to the head and was taken by Lutheran EMS to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne as a trauma precaution, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report.
Times-Union Newspaper
Polywood Donates Table To DCS
Ryan Zimmerman recently facilitated the donation of a table (pictured) from Polywood to Indiana Department of Child Services, Kosciusko County, in Warsaw. Porter Estates, DCS’s current landlord, allowed DCS to secure the table to the sidewalk area. People donate to the DCS facility for the children, but not normally to the organization for the staff, according to Felicia Daeger, DCS clerical. “It really lifted their spirits to receive such a thoughtful gift. We have already had many lunches out there, along with a few meetings as well,” she said. Pictured (L to R) are Chayse Thompson, DCS supervisor; Daeger; Sara Cole, DCS local office director; and Michael Kittrell, DCS supervisor.
Times-Union Newspaper
L. Gene Longmire
L. Gene Longmire, 68, Warsaw, died at 10:48 p.m. Oct. 1, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 4:58 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, West Levi Lee Road, west of West Edgewood Drive, Warsaw. Driver: David A. Rangel, 73, North Allen Lane, Warsaw. Rangel was found lying in a ditch near where his moped was by a passer-by. He said he couldn’t remember what happened and was taken to the hospital. Police believe that his moped was struck from behind by another vehicle. That caused it to run off the roadway and flip in the ditch. The accident is still under investigation. Damage: Up to $1,000.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.04.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 2:35 p.m. Sunday - Marinel Lynn Gilliam, 27, of 1411 Rivercrest Drive, Warsaw, arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $5,250. • 10:04 a.m. Monday - Robert Junior Castle, 60, of 761 N. Colfax St., Warsaw, arrested...
WANE-TV
Kendallville Apple Festival is back
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Sunday is day two of the Kendallville Apple Festival at the Noble County Fairgrounds. The annual event has many vendors with handmade goods, seasonal and holiday décor, antiques and crafts. Attendees also have more than 30 options for fresh food and treats. It’s a...
Times-Union Newspaper
An Evening With George Dennehy Is Oct. 17
“An Evening with George Dennehy” is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 17 at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., Winona Lake, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Dennehy was born without arms and spent the first year of his life in a Romanian orphanage. Today, he is capturing attention all over the world for his unique talents, according to a news release from Right To Life. He plays music from his heart using his feet and shares a powerful message. Because Dennehy has overcome so many challenges in his own life, he believes that every individual has a purpose and absolutely anything is possible, the release states.
Times-Union Newspaper
Johanna ‘Faye’ Van Geloof
NORTH MANCHESTER – Johanna “Faye” Van Geloof, 95, North Manchester, formerly of Corona, Calif., died Oct. 2, 2022, at Peabody Healthcare Center in North Manchester. Faye was born in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on July 1, 1927, to Anton and Alieda Battens DeJager. On July 28, 1948, Faye married...
abc57.com
Round Barn to hold a fall market with local vendors
BARODA, Mich. -- Round Barn Winery has partnered with The Collective, a community of entrepreneurs in Michiana whose goals are to uplift small businesses and give back to the community, to bring a day of shopping to Baroda. On October 2, attendees of The Collective Market can shop and support...
WNDU
Walkerton manufacturing company announces layoffs
WALKERTON, Ind. (WNDU) - A planned layoff will idle a third of the workforce at a plant in Walkerton. Masonite International, a door manufacturing company, currently has 220 employees at its Walkerton plant. The company says it will eliminate 74 to 84 jobs due to changing business needs in the community.
abc57.com
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
Times-Union Newspaper
The New Miller Sunset Pavilion To Recall Original Tabernacle
WINONA LAKE - The new Miller Sunset Pavilion is designed to resemble the original Tabernacle and is in the same location. For years, people have asked for a place to skate in the county. Winona is the most natural location. In the winter, residents can enjoy it and it will be popular for a lot of visitors as well as Grace College students.
WANE-TV
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
Times-Union Newspaper
Larry Yoder
SYRACUSE – Larry Yoder, 86, of Syracuse, passed away on Sept. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 14, 1936, in Wakarusa, to Ray and Mary Freed Yoder. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He retired after a career in sales. He was a member of the Wawasee Lakeside Chapel, Syracuse Eagles and Plymouth Moose Lodge.
Times-Union Newspaper
Don Evan Runyan
Don Evans Runyan, 84, of Warsaw, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital. He was born in Indianapolis on June 16, 1938, the son of the late George and Ruth Williams Runyan. Don served in the U.S. Army Reserves. On June 25, 1961, he married Valerie Grove Runyan in Indianapolis. Don retired from commercial sales for Indiana Bell Telephone and United Telephone. He was a 32nd degree Mason and member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis. He was also a member of the Warsaw Breakfast Optimist Club and formerly served on the Board at Beaman Home. Don had an interest in computers and locksmithing, assisting family and friends whenever necessary.
10 years later, Fort Wayne horror host still haunting screens
The Haunted Hotel airs on Access Fort Wayne every Friday night, hosted by Rob Gruesome Graves.
22 WSBT
Restricted lanes in LaPorte resurfacing project expected to slow down traffic
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — INDOT will be closing some lanes of State Road 2 just west of LaPorte Monday for a resurfacing project. During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane. The project is expected to take a week to complete. Officials say drivers should expect stopped traffic...
