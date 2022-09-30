Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne Says ’13’ ‘Wasn’t Really a Black Sabbath Album’
Ozzy Osbourne has his expressed disappointment in Black Sabbath’s final album, 13. “To be perfectly honest, I didn’t really get a charge from the album,” Osbourne admitted during a conversation with Stereogum. “Although Rick Rubin is a good friend of mine, I wasn’t really… I was just singing. It was like stepping back in time, but it wasn’t a glorious period. Though Geezer [Butler] did a lot of lyric writing for me, which he’s very, very good at. It wasn’t an earth-shattering experience for me.”
15 Years Ago: Foo Fighters Leave Their Comfort Zone With ‘Echoes’
When the Foo Fighters began recording their sixth studio album, Echoes, Silence, Patience & Grace, they did so not only from a position of abundance, but also diversity. "When we started recording," chief Foo Dave Grohl told Kerrang!, "we let the album dynamic dictate itself … we had a lot of songs to choose from and had a lot of demos which ranged from psycho fucking Nomeansno [punk songs] to sloppy, Tom Petty country, to fucking piano-driven songs!"
Smashing Pumpkins Debut Two New Songs at Triumphant Tour Kickoff: Review, Set List
No small feat following up Jane's Addiction's ferocious set at Sunday night's Spirits on Fire Tour kickoff, but the Smashing Pumpkins rose to the occasion with a dynamic headlining performance that blended massive hits, old-school deep cuts and a sprinkling of brand-new, unreleased songs. The Billy Corgan-fronted outfit opened its...
R.E.M. Shows Some Soul on ‘Everybody Hurts’
R.E.M. named their eighth album, 1992’s Automatic for the People, after a slogan employed by Weaver D’s, a joint in their hometown of Athens, Ga., that specialized in soul food. But the musicians didn’t just enjoy soul food. They were fans of soul music — an influence that got obscured by the music press’ constant references to the Byrds and New York punks.
Listen to the Beatles’ First Take of ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’
The Beatles have released the next track from their upcoming Revolver box set: the first take of "Tomorrow Never Knows." This initial take was recorded on April 6, 1966, in Studio Three at EMI Studios, which would later become Abbey Road Studios. It was the band's first recording session for Revolver. "We had no sense of the momentousness of what we were doing," recording engineer Geoff Emerick later recalled. "It all just seemed like a bit of fun in a good cause at the time – but what we created that afternoon was actually the forerunner of today's beat-and-loop-driven music."
Phil Collins’ Son Nic Joining Mike and the Mechanics Tour
Genesis guitarist Mike Rutherford announced that Phil Collins’ son Nic will play drums on his 2023 Mike + the Mechanics tour dates. Nic, 21, took his father’s place for Genesis’ final reunion tour after health issues left Phil Collins unable to play. Instead, he sang lead vocals from a seat and retired after their last performance in March.
Phil Collins and Genesis Sell Song Rights for Over $300 Million
Phil Collins and Genesis are the latest classic rock acts to cash in on their back catalog. They've garnered more than $300 million from Concord Music Group for the rights to their songs together as Genesis and as solo artists, The Wall Street Journal reports. Music credited to former Genesis singer Peter Gabriel is not part of this sale. Some sort of deal has been in the works for a while. Billboard reported in early January that Tony Smith, manager for both Collins and Genesis, was “discreetly shopping” an income-stream deal to a few buyers. The publication estimated back then that Collins' publishing royalties alone averaged roughly $6.2 million annually.
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Dead and Company Announce Final Tour for Summer 2023
Dead & Company's final tour will take place next summer. Guitarist Bob Weir shared the news on social media, writing: "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit, but don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop." In April, Rolling...
Why There’s Not Much Chance of New Eagles Music
Timothy B. Schmit said there wasn’t much chance of Eagles making new music because of the disappointing reaction to material that appeared on their last studio project. Long Road Out of Eden was released in 2007, and the band played a number of its tracks on the road. In a recent interview with Classic Rock, Schmit recalled the results.
R.E.M. Gets Kind of Blue on ‘New Orleans Instrumental No. 1′
When talking about R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, bassist and keyboardist Mike Mills claimed the band recorded its 1992 album “in the four corners of the U.S.” While that statement might contain a slight misunderstanding of geography, it’s true that R.E.M. seemed to approach their new record like a progressive dinner. Recordings were done in Athens, Ga.; Woodstock, N.Y.; Miami, Atlanta, Seattle and New Orleans.
How ‘Drive’ Set the Tone for R.E.M.’s Stark Opus
Before R.E.M. was finished making Out of Time, they had begun crafting Automatic for the People. They just didn’t know it yet. In December 1990, they traveled to Prince’s famous Paisley Park Studios outside of Minneapolis to put the finishing touches and create the final mixes for Out of Time, which would come out a few months later. The band recorded a demo version of “Drive” on the final day of mixing for its soon-to-be blockbuster release.
Jane’s Addiction Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide
Jane’s Addiction emerged from Los Angeles in 1985. The group was founded by eccentric frontman Perry Farrell, who never made a secret of his desire for rock stardom. “I used to look into the mirror and imitate Mick Jagger and David Bowie. But I knew that I could really sing too,” Farrell explained to The Guardian in 2020. “I moved to Hollywood and got turned on to the world of post-punk. Everybody had a spin on fashion: what they listened to affected what they looked like.”
Ozzy Osbourne Didn’t Want to Make ‘All-Star’ Album
Ozzy Osbourne said he never liked albums that feature a list of guest artists, like his new release Patient Number 9. It’s given him the highest chart placement of his career – including No. 3 in the U.S., No. 1 in Canada and No. 3 in the U.K. – with big-name contributors including Tony Iommi, Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton and others. But in a new interview with Stereogum, Osbourne noted that he was “honored” when most of the musicians approached by producer Andrew Watt agreed to take part.
40 Years Ago: Why Pat Benatar Had to Fight for ‘Shadows of the Night’
“Shadows of the Night” endured a difficult route to becoming a global hit single in 1982 – and Pat Benatar, who made it happen, endured her own challenges along the way. The song was written by D.L. Byron specifically for the 1980 movie Times Square, but producers of the teenage runaway story felt it didn’t have hit potential, and rejected it. Subsequent versions were released in 1981 by German-based singer Helen Shneider and vocalist and actress Rachel Sweet, with modest results.
David Libert Chronicles Crazy Career in ‘Rock and Roll Warrior’
When it comes to having juicy material for a book about a life in music, David Libert may be second to none. The New Jersey native started as a performer, having hits with the Happenings ("See You in September," "I Got Rhythm") during the mid-'60s before switching to the business side of the industry. He became famous, or at least notorious, as Alice Cooper's high-flying tour manager between 1971-75, then moved on to work as a manager and booking agent, with clients that included George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic, Bootsy's Rubber Band, the Runaways, Brian Auger, Sheila E., Living Colour, Cactus and many more. These days he's mostly retired and spends time as an animal-rights activist living in California's Yucca Valley.
Michael Stipe Goes ‘Out There’ for R.E.M.’s ‘The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite’
As R.E.M. were completing work on their eighth studio album, Automatic for the People, in the late spring of 1992, the quartet’s members grew concerned about the final track listing. For the most part, this was a batch of dark songs about difficult subjects. Perhaps a bit of levity, in the form of the buoyant “The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite,” would be welcome in the running order.
Richard Marx, ‘Songwriter': Album Review
Listeners of a certain age mostly recall Richard Marx as the impossibly coiffed singer and songwriter of the late '80s. His first two records included such radio staples as "Don't Mean Nothin'" and "Right Here Waiting." This was music that soundtracked high-school crushes and prom spotlights. Now 59, Marx has...
Stevie Nicks Covers Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’
Stevie Nicks released a cover of Buffalo Springfield’s legendary protest song “For What It’s Worth,” saying she always wanted to explore the song. Not to be confused with her 2011 track of the same name, the new performance features longtime collaborator Waddy Wachtel on guitar, with backing vocals from Sharon Celani. It was produced by Greg Kurstin. You can hear it below.
Why INXS Pushed for More With ‘Need You Tonight’
Success didn't come overnight for INXS. Since its formation in 1977, the band had slowly but surely developed a following in its native Australia. Their third album, 1982's Shabooh Shoobah, was their first to be released worldwide, even making it to No. 46 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. Two years later, The Swing hovered around the same chart position: No. 52. Another year later, with 1985's Listen Like Thieves, they landed much closer to the top at No. 11. For an eclectic group out of Sydney, this level of international success was impressive. "We set out to try and get one gig," singer Michael Hutchence joked in 1988. Cracking the Top 10 was the next step.
