Putin says 'mistakes' were made in selecting military reservists in Ukraine war — incorrectly drafting the elderly, chronically ill, and even those without combat experience

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Soldiers conduct military exercise in Moscow, Russia, on September 1, 2022. Russian Defense Ministry / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin called on 300,000 reservists to be mobilized in his war in Ukraine.
  • He acknowledged mistakes made during the mobilization effort and urged officials to fix the problem.
  • People unsuitable for the draft have reportedly been selected, including the elderly and chronically ill.

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged mistakes were made in his partial military mobilization effort to replenish the country's dwindling forces in Ukraine, The New York Times reported Thursday.

Having faced losses in Ukraine, Putin called on 300,000 individuals in early September to fight — many of whom are rushing to the border or finding other ways to avoid duty — in his unprovoked war on Ukraine. The Pentagon estimates that Russian forces, who are reportedly demoralized, had suffered roughly 70,000 to 80,000 casualties by August.

The mobilization effort comes after Ukrainian troops retook Kharkiv and Putin vowed to become more involved in war strategy.

Russia has been having trouble finding volunteers to join the war effort, and the effort to recruit prisoners has also failed.

In a televised videoconference with security leaders, Putin said there were "many questions" surrounding the draft, adding that "all mistakes must be corrected and prevented from happening in the future."

Some of the mistakes Putin mentioned Thursday included drafting those who should have been entitled to deferment, such as fathers of three children or more, people too old to serve in the military, and those with chronic illnesses, The Times reported.

The mobilization was only supposed to include military reservists, but reports have arisen that students, those without combat experience, the elderly, and those with health issues were also among those who have been drafted in error.

The draft also heavily impacted smaller towns as men that are regarded as integral to the villages — including reindeer herders, hunters, and fishermen — were called upon to serve.

"If a mistake is made, I repeat, it must be corrected," Putin said Thursday to his Security Council. "Those who were called up without proper reason should be returned home."

"You need to figure all this out," he added. "Without fuss, calmly, but quickly, in detail and thoroughly."

Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also spoke on the "errors" in selecting draftees earlier this week. Peskov said the Kremlin is "actively working to rectify the situation" and hopes that the mobilization will speed up once the errors are corrected.

Putin's actions — including his threat to use nuclear weapons – and the shortcomings of Russian forces seem to indicate that their effort to overtake Ukraine seems to be failing, US and UK officials believe. Protests against the war have popped up across the country, indicating the lack of popularity around Putin's war.

