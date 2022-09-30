ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'

As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
Florida's death toll rises amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week to assess damage from separate hurricanes. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast and made its way up to the Carolinas.
Ian blamed for dozens of deaths as rescue, recovery efforts continue

Hurricane Ian killed at least two dozen people across Florida, officials stated on Saturday. Most of the deaths were reported in Lee County, where the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. For those who survived, access to water and power is still a real concern. Just...
