Florida sheriff issues warning to looters: You will be 'carried out'
As Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian, people are being warned about looting. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno appeared to threaten to use force on suspected looters. "They might be able to walk into someone's home, they might, but they will, they will be carried out," he said. "I...
Florida's death toll rises amid struggle to recover from Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — President Joe Biden will visit Puerto Rico and Florida this week to assess damage from separate hurricanes. Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power days after Hurricane Ian made landfall on Florida's southwestern coast and made its way up to the Carolinas.
Ian blamed for dozens of deaths as rescue, recovery efforts continue
Hurricane Ian killed at least two dozen people across Florida, officials stated on Saturday. Most of the deaths were reported in Lee County, where the hurricane made landfall on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. For those who survived, access to water and power is still a real concern. Just...
Florida working with Elon Musk's SpaceX to improve connectivity after Hurricane Ian
Florida is working to improve connectivity across the state after Hurricane Ian left a trail of devastation. Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is working with Elon Musk to position his SpaceX Starlink satellites to provide more connectivity. DeSantis showed off the equipment Saturday that will be placed in Lee...
Some Florida residents sleep in cars overnight as they wait for resources to arrive
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — Resources are trying to make their way to southwest Florida, but flooding shut down the interstate leading to the people who need help most. Now, families impacted by Hurricane Ian are left waiting —hoping they can get food and gas. “No internet, no phones,...
